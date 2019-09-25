ST. MARYS — St. Marys used four first-half goals to secure a 4-0 victory on the road over DuBois Tuesday night.
Lauren Eckert and Carlee Ginther each recorded a pair of goals in the opening 40 minutes as the visitors secured the shutout victory.
While it was the Lady Dutch who found the back of the net in the early going, DuBois recorded the game’s first two shots in the opening two minutes.
First it was Felicity Eneski for the Lady Beavers who fired a shot wide of the net just 31 seconds after the opening whistle, then in the second minute Rachel Sickeri got into the box and fired a shot towards goal, but it was turned away by a St. Marys defender.
The Lady Dutch used that blocked shot to regain possession as they worked the ball all the way down field and into DuBois’ box for the first time in the game.
Eckert took possession near the top corner of the 18-yard box and worked her way around a quartet of Lady Beaver defenders inside the box.
The senior then fired a low shot inside the far post to put her team on the board just two minutes into the game.
“We really wanted to get movement off the ball when we working on turf because we’re not used to playing on this sort of field,” St. Marys head coach Sam Zimmerman said. “I thought the hole team had good one touches and we used the speed of the field to our advantage with our momentum.”
St. Marys continued to apply the pressure in the offensive third of the field over the next few minutes, as they earned a trio of corners over the next five minutes of play.
Kaylee Muccio also recorded a shot on goal during that stretch, but the senior was turned away by DuBois starting goalkeeper Kara Tilson.
A couple minutes later the home side looked to equalize, as Sickeri fired a shot towards goal that sailed over the head of Lady Dutch keeper Britney Shaw, who was off her line on the play.
Sickeri’s shot was sinking towards goal and appeared to be heading into the open net, but unfortunately for the Lady Beavers instead clanged off the cross bar and back into play as St. Marys preserved its one-goal lead.
In the 17th minute Eckert doubled up, finding the back of the net again at the 16:43 mark of the opening half to make it a 2-0 game as the pair of goals brought her to 126 for her career.
St. Marys was not done there, as just 1:25 later Ginther took in a long ball from near midfield from Eckert just outside of the box and faced a one-on-one with a Lady Beaver defender.
Ginther was able to get around the defender and score her first of the night to make it a three-goal advantage just over 18 minutes into the game.
DuBois had an opportunity to cut into the deficit in the 29th minute, as Sickeri connected a pass to Lily Zimmerman, who was pressured by Shaw, who came charging off her line on the play.
Zimmerman was able to get a shot past the St. Marys goalie towards the near post, but the shot rolled just inches wide as it remained 3-0.
Less than two minutes later, Eckert delivered a pass to Ginther inside the box, who took advantage of the close-range opportunity and tallied her second goal of the game to make it 4-0 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.
“We had a great start in the first half, but I thought the defense did a good job of keeping it pushed up,” Zimmerman said. “Britney Shaw had some great saves in goal to keep the shutout, but our defense did a great job of keeping it in their (DuBois) half and out of ours.”
That proved to be the final goal of the night, not due to lack of effort as both teams worked the ball into the opposition’s end and had a handful of scoring opportunities that either were just off frame or turned away by the goalkeeper.
Early in the second half a long ball over the top of the DuBois defense led to a potential scoring chance, as Tilson raced off her line while a Lady Dutch striker and a DuBois defender attempted to chase the ball down.
Tilson got to the ball first near the top of the box, as she fired the ball back towards midfield, but in doing so collided with the St. Marys forward on the play.
Tilson went down for an extended period of time before being carted off the field with an apparent leg injury, as she was replaced in goal by freshman keeper Morgan Bojalad.
The sophomore starter finished with three saves in goal, while Bojalad added three saves herself over the final 31:42 of the game.
On the other end, Shaw made six saves in net, including three in the final five minutes during a flurry of offensive opportunities for DuBois, to preserve the clean sheet for the Lady Dutch.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit on the offensive side of things, we won the second half in our opinion,” DuBois head coach Mike Town said. “We started applying a ton of pressure and their keeper (Shaw) came up with some big saves.”
“We moved the ball much better tonight than we have in a while, so we’re seeing the constant progression.”
St. Marys returns to the pitch today on the road against Punxsutawney at 5:30 p.m., while DuBois hosts Bradford Saturday at 12:30 p.m.