ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls soccer team kicked the season off with a 4-1 win over visiting Port Allegany Tuesday.
The victory was highlighted by Lauren Eckert, one of the team’s five seniors this season, scoring her 100th and 101st career goals.
Eckert, along with Britney Shaw, Courteney Pistner, Kaylee Muccio and Chloe Mattivi will look to be leaders for the team that is under the direction of first-year head coach Sam Zimmerman.
“The seniors have really taken on great leadership roles,” Zimmerman said. “I love watching them stop to give the younger, newer players advice.”
St. Marys will be looking for another strong season like it had in 2018, but will certainly be looking for a different postseason result.
Last year the Lady Dutch went 16-1 in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the District 9 Class 2A tournament and a date with No. 4 Brookville, as they had defeated the Lady Raiders by a combined 11-0 in two regular season meetings.
The first-round contest had a much different feel, as Brookville came out with a 2-1 win at Brockway’s Varischetti Field to put a surprising end to St. Marys’ season.
One of the team’s returning seniors, Muccio, scored the lone goal in last year’s playoff loss.
This season, not only in the playoffs, but during the regular season as well, the team will be looking to play to their fullest potential in every game.
“I think it is so important to keep the momentum rolling,” Zimmerman said. “We can not afford to underestimate a team, after all, we could only be cheating ourselves because I tell the ladies that we are our own biggest competitors.”
The Lady Dutch coach noted that her team’s strengths this season will be their positive attitude and a focus on fundamentals like communication, ball movement and footwork.
“Every time they sweep on the field, we as coaches challenge the players be better each day than they were the day before,” Zimmerman said.
In her first year with the team, Zimmerman is joined by assistant coaches Dough McAnany and Vicki Johnson.
She noted that her assistants’ combined experience along with her new outlook on things is working well for the team.
“I think each of us bring our own strengths to the team and we all work very well together,” Zimmerman said. “The dynamic also seems to have a positive impact on the players as well.”
The team lost just three seniors off their 2018 squad in Kira Pesce, Jazmin Reynolds and Deziree Mancuso.
Zimmerman feels with a strong core of returning players, familiarity within the lineup will be a strength this season.
“Since we have almost the same group of girls returning this year, I think the girls are very comfortable playing together,” Zimmerman said. “For that reason, I think they can keep up a quicker pace because they are thinking two steps ahead at all times on each play.”
The five seniors are expected to be starters for the Lady Dutch this season in Eckert (forward), Mattivi (defense), Muccio (midfield), Pistner (defense/midfield) and Shaw (goalkeeper).
The five seniors will be joined in the starting lineup by five juniors in Jade Reynolds (defense), Kyla Johnson (midfield), Calree Ginther (forward), Katie Garverick (defense) and Lindsey Benjamin (defense).
Sophomore Isabelle Caskey and freshman Olivia Eckels will split time at midfield in the final starting position this season for St. Marys.
The Lady Dutch return to action today on the road against Redbank Valley at 6 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Britney Shaw, Courteney Pistner, Kaylee Muccio, Chloe Mattivi, Lauren Eckert. Juniors: Gina Salvaggio, Jade Reynolds, Kyla Johnson, Therese Guido, Carlee Ginther, Katie Garverick, Lindsey Benjamin. Sophomores: Emma Sidelinger, Allie Senior, Emily Mahoney, Hanna Fiasco, Vivianne Catalone, Isabelle Caskey. Freshman: Olivia Eckels.