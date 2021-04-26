INDIANA — The St. Marys softball team captured its second big win in as many days Saturday as the Lady Dutch made the trip south to battle WPIAL for Indiana and came home with a 5-1 victory against the Little Indians.
St. Marys (6-2), which beat DuBois Central Catholic, 11-0 in five innings at home Friday, got big days at the plate from Kara Hanslovan and Gianna Surra and a strong pitching performance from the duo of Shannon Kaiser and Kendall Young, who combined to throw a three-hitter.
Kaiser started in the circle and tossed the first two innings as the teams were tied 1-1 entering the third.
Both teams scored an unearned run in the first. St. Marys got a RBI groundout from Young after Olivia Eckels reached on an error and Hanslovan singled. Indiana (5-5) promptly knotted things in the bottom half when Sara Zimmerman reached on a leadoff error and scored from first on a two-out double by Olivia Zimmerman.
Kaiser allowed the one unearned run on one hit while striking out one in her two innings of work before Young took over the circle in the third. However, before Young threw a pitch, the Lady Dutch grabbed the lead again with a three-run top of the third.
Kaiser led off the inning with a single and scored when Eckels blasted a two-run homer, the first of her high school career to make it 3-1. Hanslovan followed with a single to right and reached third on an error on the play.
After a strikeout, Krug reached on a bunt single to put runners on the corners with one out. Surra then reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Hanslovan to extend the Lady Dutch lead to 4-1.
Young made that three-run advantage stand up from there, as she tossed five scoreless innings of relief to get the win. She allowed two hits while striking out six and walking one.
St. Marys tacked on an insurance run in the fifth when Hanslovan led off with a single and came home on a two-out triple to center by Surra.
Hanslovan and Surra each finished the day 3-for-4 with Surra having the triple and two RBIs. Hanslovan scored twice.
The Lady Dutch are now off until May 3 when they travel to DuBois.
ST. MARYS 5,
INDIANA 1
Score by Innings
St. Marys 103 010 0 — 5
Indiana 100 000 0 — 1
St. Marys—5
Shannon Kaiser p 3110, Olivia Eckels 2b-lf 4212, Kara Hanslovan ss 4230, Kendall Young dp-p 3001, Janelle Krug 3b 4010, Gianna Surra c 4032, Lindsey Reiter 1b-ss 1000, Joey Forster 3b 2000, Lauren Mosier cf 2010, Jianna Gerg rf 3000. Totals: 30-5-10-5.
Indiana—1
Sara Zimmerman lf 3100, Lauren Carloni dp 3000, Ashlyn Winslow 1b 1000, Olivia Zimmerman p 3021, Hailey Hamilton c 3000, Gia Consentino 32b 010, Chloe McHugh 3b 3000, Tori Manzek rf 2000, Sara Pierce rf 1000, Ella Myers cf 2000, Regan Trusal cf 1000. Totals: 25-1-3-1.
Errors: SMA 2, Indiana 2. LOB: SMA 8, Indiana 5. 2B: O. Zimmerman, Consentino. 3B: Surra. Mosier. HR: Eckels. SAC: Mosier, Reiter. HBP: Kaiser (by O. Zimmerman); Winslow (by Young). SB: Kaiser.
Pitching
SMA: Shannon Kaiser-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Kendall Young-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
Indiana: Olivia Zimmerman-7 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: O. Zimmerman.
In other softball action Saturday:
DuBois Central
Catholic 15,
Smethport 0,
3 innings
DuBOIS — Coming off its first loss of the season Friday at St. Marys, the DuBois Central Catholic softball team wasted little time getting back on track Saturday against Smethport as the duo of Madison Hoyt and Melia Mitskavich combined to throw a 3-inning no-hitter in a 15-0 victory.
The Lady Cardinals did most of their damage in the bottom of the first, scoring 14 of their 15 runs in the inning. Central Catholic batted around twice in the frame with leadoff hitter Kayley Risser coming to the plate three times.
Central Catholic pounded out 15 of its 17 hits in the opening-inning barrage before scoring once in the second to put the 15-run mercy rule into play.
Chelsea Busatto led the DCC attack as she finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Risser, Emma Suplizio, Mia Meholick, Shyanne Lundy, Jessy Frank and Emily Joseph all had two hits.
Lundy had a double and three RBIs, while Meholick and Joseph each knocked in a pair of runs. Eva Bloom also had a double and RBI.
Hoyt tossed the first two innings to get the win. She recorded six strikeouts while walking two. Mitskavich threw the final inning, striking out one and walking one.
Central Catholic (10-1) plays at Curwensville on Tuesday.