ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team recorded a pair of wins over Punxsutawney at home Thursday afternoon, sweeping a postponed match 7-0 before winning the second match 5-2.
The first match was a continuation of a match originally set to be played in Punxsutawney on Aug. 27 as the Lady Dutch led 2-0 before the match was postponed.
Samantha Hayes had already won the No. 1 singles match 8-2 over Abby Gigliotti, while Davan Lion had defeated Allie Doverspike 8-0 at No. 2 singles.
The match was picked up before Thursday’s regularly scheduled match, as St. Marys won the remaining five matches to finish off a 7-0 sweep.
At No. 3 singles, it was Lilia Lion coming away with a 8-0 win over Liz Stello, while Brooke Henry topped Jayden McMahon 8-4 in the No. 4 match.
Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming teamed up at No. 1 doubles for the Lady Dutch and secured a 8-2 win over Camden Emhoff and Hanna Pearce.
In the No. 2 doubles match, it was Kiley Williams and Breanna Marconi coming away with a win over Julia Smoker and Chloe Aul by a score of 8-2.
June Chen and Katlyn Stauffer won the No. 3 doubles match 8-3 over Hailey Smith and Baily Stello.
“In doubles, St. Marys got off to a good start with some hard earned points,” St. Marys head coach David Lion said. “These ladies played aggressive and were successful using angled shots to their advantage.”
In the regularly scheduled match, St. Marys swept all four singles matches on its way to a 5-2 victory, as Punxsy recorded a pair of doubles victories.
At No. 1 singles, Lilia Lion outlasted Gigliotti in a two-hour long match by a score of 7-5, 6-4.
“Abby (Gigliotti) is a great competitor with an aggressive style of hard shots,” Lion said. “It was exciting to watch both of these ladies lay it all on the court.”
Hayes and Lilia Lion both recorded 6-0, 6-0 victories at No. 2 and 3 singles respectively, winning over Doverspike and Stello respectively.
Henry secured a 6-4, 6-2 win over McMahon in the No. 4 singles match, as the Lady Dutch’s lone doubles win came at No. 2 doubles where Mya Klaiber and Emma Gavazzi topped Madi Lorelei and Allie Meko 8-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Ehrensberger and Fleming lost. 8-6 to Emhoff and Pearce, while Williams and Marconi were defeated 8-4 at No. 3 doubles by Riley Presloid and Chloe Presloid.
St. Marys returns to the court Monday on the road against Warrant at 3:30 p.m.
In other action Thursday:
BROCKWAY 5,
JOHNSONBURG 2
JOHNSONBURG — The Brockway girls tennis team went on the road and came away with a 5-2 victory over Johnsonburg Thursday.
At No. 1 singles, Brockway’s Selena Buttery defeated Madison Amacher 8-4, while Johnsonburg’s Chloe Trumbull won 8-3 at No. 2 singles over Morgan Pirow.
Taylor Rhed and Emily Roush added singles wins for the Lady Rovers in the No. 3 and 4 matches respectively, as Red won 8-0 over Rachel Buhite and Roush won 8-3 over Alex Hodgdon.
In doubles action, Buttery and Pirow teamed up to beat Amacher and Buhite by a score of 8-1 in the No. 1 match.
Rhed and Hannah Zuccolotto secured a victory over Trumbull and Hodgdon by a score of 8-3 at No. 2 doubles.
The Ramettes other victory in the match came at No. 3 doubles, where Alley Cummings and Kendal Mehalko defeated Leah Trunzo and Macie Dixon by a score of 8-1.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday as Brockway travels to face DuBois at 5 p.m. while Johnsonburg hits the road to face Punxstauwney at 3:30 p.m.