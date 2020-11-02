BROOKVILLE — The course may have changed, but the end result didn’t when it came to Class 2A girls race Saturday at the District 9 Cross Country Championships as the St. Marys Lady Dutch took home their fifth straight team title.
With Ridgway declining to host districts this year because of COVID-19, the D-9 meet was moved to Brookville Area High School.
How much of a factor that move was on the runners is hard to say, but the Lady Dutch had to work more for this one as it didn’t come nearly as easily against an equally strong Bradford team that had battled St. Marys all year inside the Intermediate Unit 9 Bubble.
The two schools scored against each other three times in the regular season, with Bradford winning two of those three head-to-head encounters. However, the Lady Dutch won the one matchup that truly mattered — edging the Lady Owls 31-39 on Satuday — to qualify its entire team for the PIAA Championships for a fifth consecutive year.
That 8-point margin of victory was the slimmest for the Lady Dutch during their current 5-year run as team champions.
St. Marys win the title by 22 points over Punxsutawney in 2019, and 19 over Punxsy in 2018. The biggest margin came in 2017 when the Lady Dutch won by 50 points against Bradford. They also beat the Lady Owls by 13 in 2015.
As for Saturday, the St. Marys didn’t have quite the true “pack” running as it has in recent years, but the Lady Dutch still placed four runners in the Top 6.
The senior duo of Samantha Hayes and Brianna Grotzinger led the Lady Dutch title-winning performance.
Hayes, a former champion, tried her best to add a second individual gold medal to her career resume as she nearly ran down Bradford’s Korie Dixon in the final 100-plus yards. However, the Lady Owl freshman held off Hayes by three seconds (19:47-19:50) to win her first D-9 title.
Hayes, who won gold in her first year running as a sophomore, finished second a year ago as well.
Grotzinger, the lone Lady Dutch runner on the squad to be a part of the last four D-9 team championships, took home a bronze medal (20:15) — which was the best individual finish of her career. Grotzinger was eighth each of the last three years in Ridgway.
St. Marys senior Kyla Johnson (21:28) and junior Madison Blythe (21:53) crossed the line in fifth and sixth, respectively. However, the next finishers were largely runners from Bradford and Punxsy.
When Lady Chuck Hannah Fetterman crossed the line, she was the sixth Punxsy runner in while St. Marys and Bradford each had four. Punxsy found itself out of the team race, though, as its top finisher was eighth.
St. Marys then clinched the team championship when freshman Kelsie Bellotti (23:49) crossed the finish line in 16th place — two spots ahead of Bradford’s fifth runner Elisa Hayden (24:33).
Also competing on the day for the Lady Dutch were freshman Maura Caskey (24:13, 18th) and sophomore Izzy Catalone (24:42, 21st).
“This year was a little more of a challenge,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “We had our fourth-place girl (Blythe) step up there and made the difference. That was huge. Our top three are seniors, so it was nice for them to take one more (title) on the way out.
“Bradford beat us two out of three this year, but this is the one that counts. That was good we got to run them that many times, and I guess maybe a blessing being in the bubble. Bradford was the only one we really had to compete against, so it was tough to know what it (districts) was going to be like.
“The goal now is to run our best at states and see what we leave there with.”
Bradford’s Dixon headlines the other five runners — not on the team champ — also heading to Hershey to compete in the PIAA Championships ton Saturday.
Dixon will be joined by teammates freshman Caitlyn Taylor (12:06, 4th place) and senior Hannah Lary (22:07, 7th) and the Punxsy duo of junior Laura Rittenhouse (22:09, 8th) and sophomore Elizabeth Long (22:10, 9th).