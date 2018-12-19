DuBOIS — Nothing seemed to be going the way of the DuBois Christian School girls basketball team through the opening three quarters of their home contest against Blair County Christian Tuesday as the Lady Eagles trailed 17-6 heading into the final quarter of play.
After managing just two points apiece in each of the first three quarters, DCS doubled that output in the fourth quarter alone, opening the frame on a 12-0 run, as a basket from Sophia Williamson gave the Lady Eagles a 18-17 lead, their first of the night, with just 1:23 left to play.
A couple possessions later, DCS lost possession on the offensive end, as Blair County’s Maddie Snyder took in the loose ball and tore down the court, converting an uncontested layup with just six seconds left to play to give the Lady Bobcats a 19-18 victory.
On the ensuing possession following a timeout, DCS hurried down the court in hopes of a last-second shot, but was fouled with just 0.5 seconds left to play.
The following inbounds pass went to Emily Deitch, who fired up a buzzer-beater from well beyond the three-point line as the shot was on line, falling just short and grazing off the bottom of the net as the final horn sounded.
“They’ve got grit, our girls are tough and they won’t quit,” DuBois Christian head coach Mark Montgomery said. “We were pleased with the way they came back but we wished it had been one point different.”
The head coach noted that his team plays a very fast-paced game, which led to their struggles in the final minute when they attempted to slow the game down with the lead.
The first quarter saw both offenses struggle to get anything going, as each team converted one shot apiece in the opening frame.
DCS got on the board on a made basket from Deitch to tie the game at two after Snyder got the scoring started for Blair County.
The difference in the quarter was at the free throw line, as Blair County went 3 of 4 from the line while the Lady Eagles went 0 for 2 and trailed 5-2 after the first quarter.
The struggles from the line continued in the second quarter for DuBois Christian, as they went 0 for 8 in the quarter, as their lone made free throw was wiped away by a lane violation.
DCS finished the night 0-14 at the line on the night, which proved detrimental towards their chances of securing a victory.
“That’s something we’ve gotta work on,” Montgomery said. “It’s stuff we do work on, but we’ll get there.”
The Lady Eagles only points in the quarter came from a bucket by Colesey Brownlee, as the visitors took a 9-4 lead into the half.
Blair County opened the second half on a 8-0 run, as the home side saw another converted free throw taken off the board due to a lane violation during the run as the Lady Bobcats stretched their lead to 17-4.
Williamson ended the scoring drought for DuBois Christian late in the quarter with a layup as Blair County led 17-6 heading into the final quarter of play.
That is when the Lady Eagles went on their 12-0 run before seeing Blair County knock down a game-winning shot in the final seconds to come away with the victory.
Grace Deitch scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter to spark the comeback to finish tied for a team-high in points with Williamson.
Gabby Meholick led all players with 18 rebounds in the game, while Hannah Deitch pulled down seven boards.
Snyder finished the game with nine points for the Lady Bobcats to lead them to the road win.
DuBois Christian is back in action Thursday as they travel to face Clearfield Alliance at 5:30 p.m.
