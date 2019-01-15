DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team used strong performances in the first and third quarters to secure a 33-24 victory over visiting Belleville Mennonite Monday.
The Lady Eagles held Belleville without a made basket in the opening quarter, as they jumped out to a 12-3 lead after eight minutes.
Colesy Brownlee led the way offensively for DCS in the first quarter, finishing with six points in the frame on three made baskets. Brownlee ended the night with a team-high 10 points for the Lady Eagles.
Grace Deitch added four points in the quarter, as all three of the Lady Thunder’s points in the quarter came from the free throw line. Kelsea Beaston-Winners hitting one free throw and Chloe Renno adding a pair from the line.
While everything seemed to be going the way of DuBois Christian (10-3) in the first quarter, things took a turn in the second, as the Lady Eagles were unable to get anything to fall offensively, while Belleville finally got its offense going.
The Lady Thunder opened the quarter on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 12, holding the Lady Eagles scoreless until the closing seconds of the quarter.
Renno sparked Belleville’s offense, scoring seven of their nine points during the run.
DCS finally got on the board in the second quarter with just two seconds remaining, as Emily Deitch converted one of two from the free throw line to send the Lady Eagles into the half with a one-point lead at 13-12.
Momentum flipped back to the side of the home team in the third quarter, as DCS outscored the Lady Thunder 11-4 to retake control of the game.
Emily Deitch and Gabby Meholick each hit key baskets for the Lady Eagles in the quarter to help stretch the lead, as DCS closed out the third on a 5-0 run to take a 24-16 lead into the final quarter of play.
DuBois Christian School head coach Pastor Mark Montgomery said the difference in the first and third quarters versus the second quarter was his team’s play on the defensive end.
“We are a defense-oriented team and they were figuring out our press, so at halftime we took off the press,” Montgomery said. “We made the adjustment because they were killing us in the middle.”
“At times we will be dry offensively like in the second quarter, but we always work hard on the defensive end.”
Emily Deitch closed out the night with eight points, while Meholick added four points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds.
The two sides went back-and-forth throughout the fourth quarter, as a basket by Belleville’s Beaston-Winners cut DuBois Christian’s lead to 30-24 inside the final minute.
Rorrie Maynard responded with a two-pointer for the Lady Eagles, as a free throw from Sophia Williamson helped close out the 33-24 victory for DuBois Christian.
Free throws were a struggle for DCS in the fourth quarter and throughout the night, as they went 5 of 12 from the free throw line in the final quarter and were 7-16 on the night at the line.
“Foul shots are what we have to work on,” Montgomery said. “We practice and we still struggle, if we can’t just get more consistent we will win more games.”
DuBois Christian School hosts Centre County Christian in a battle of third and fourth place teams in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association today at 5:30 p.m.
“(Tonight) is a big game. We’re in third place, they’re in fourth place, so that’ll be a big game for us,” Montgomery said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.