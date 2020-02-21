DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team has used its smothering defense to wreak havoc against its opponents all season long, but the Lady Eagles got a dose of their own medicine Thursday night in a tough 33-28 loss to Juniata Mennonite in a ACAA quarterfinal game at the Roy H. Hunter Activities Center.
DuBois Christian, the second seed out of the West Division, struggled to handle that pressure while also finding itself in foul trouble throughout the game. The Lady Eagles hung in there despite the Deitch sisters (Emily and Hannah) missing large chunks of action. Senior Gabby Meholick also found herself with four fouls midway through the fourth.
However, the duo of Fiona Riss and Isabella Hallstrom came off the bench to give some DCS some strong minutes ti help the Lady Eagles stay within striking despite its foul trouble.
DuBois Christian, which led 15-14 at the half, entered the fourth trailing by two at 23-21. Grace Deitch scored in the opening minute to pull DCS even before both team endured a long scoring drought.
Meholick finally found the bottom of the net just before the midway point of the quarter to put the Lady Eagles back on top 25-23. The Lady Lions (12-7), the third place team from the East, finally scored at the 3:24 mark on a hoop by Grace Sheaffer, a score that sparked an 8-0 spurt by the Lady Lions to give them a 31-25 with 1:36 to play.
DuBois Christian (20-2) countered with a Meholick free throw before the senior added a basket with 22 seconds remaining to make it 31-28. Meholick led the Lady Eagles with nine points and 16 rebounds.
The Lady Lions got the ball over half court following Meholick’s bucket, and the Lady Eagles didn’t foul as the final seconds ticked. The three-point win put Juniata Mennonite into today’s semifinals against East Division champ Northumberland Christian at 3 p.m.
The loss dropped host DuBois Christian into the fifth-place game against West Division No. 3 seed Calvary Christian Academy at noon. The Lady Eagles swept Calvary Christian during the regular season.
“That’s the best team we played this year,” said Lady Eagles coach Pastor Mark Montgomery. “If we would have made the bunnies at the end we would have been there. There were some simple shots, but our girls hustled and worked hard.
“We did get in foul trouble, but both girls (Riss, Hallstrom) came in and played well. We would have rather won, but we’re pleased with the effort. They have 18 girls on their roster, and we don’t have 18 girls in our school 7th-12th grade.
“It was a good game, and we had a chance to win it and represented ourselves and the school well.”
Both teams struggled to get into an offensive rhythm in the opening quarter, combining for 13 turnovers (7 by DCS).
The Lady Eagles opened the scoring when Emily Deitch went 1 of 2 at he foul line at the 5:50 mark before adding a hoop just over a minute later for a 3-0 lead. Deitch finished with five points. Older sister Hannah Deitch made it 3-0 when she scored her lone points on a hoop with 1:03 left in the quarter.
It appeared DCS may hold the Lady Lions scoreless in the quarter, but Emily Sheaffer finally broke the ice with a basket with 43 secods left to make it 5-2 after one quarter.
The turnovers doubled for both teams in the second quarter, which led to some easy hoops in transition for both sides. Juniata Mennonite opened the quarter on a 6-2 spurt to take its first lead at 9-7, but back-to-back baskets by Rorrie Maynard and Grace Deitch put DCS back up 11-9.
The Lady Lions went back on top 14-13 when Erin Sheaffer scored with 26 seconds left in the half, but Grace Deitch hit a late shot for DCS to send the Lady Eagles to the break up one at 15-14. The youngest Deitch sister had six points.
DuBois Christian grabbed the momentum early in the third, getting hoops from Meholick and Emily Deitch to start the second half. Maynard added a hoop just before the 5-minute mark to make it a six-point game at 21-15 before the Lady Lions closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to take its 23-21 lead to the fourth.
Grace Sheaffer led the Lady Lions with seven points, while Glick and Erin Sheaffer each had six.