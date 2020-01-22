DuBOIS — Dubois Christian School used a strong defensive performance and made enough shots on the offensive end to come away with a 33-16 victory over Calvary Christian at home Tuesday night.
“We’re holding teams down to around 15 or 20 points and that’s become our new identity,” DCS head coach Pastor Mark Montgomery said. “We’re just trying to be patient on offense and the offense is starting to come, we had been struggling.”
The game was a battle for second place in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association’s Western Division, as the Lady Eagles pushed their divisional record to 5-1 and moved to 10-1 overall for the season to take over second place.
Dubois Christian led from start to finish as it slowly pulled away on the way to the home win.
After both teams were held scoreless for the first three minutes and change, Gabby Meholick got the scoring started with a basket at the 4:41 mark to get the Lady Eagles on the board.
Emily Deitch added a pair of foul shots a little over a minute later, before Abby Ruby got the visitors on the board with a jumper with 2:44 left in the first.
Meholick responded by making a pair of free throws on the other end as Rorrie Maynard followed with a score on the inside to make it an 8-2 lead for the home side.
After a three-point play from Ruby with 1:17 to go in the quarter, Deitch added a bucket after coming away with a steal and running out for a fast-break layup in the final minute to help give DCS a 10-5 advantage after eight minutes of action.
“With out new style, we are more than happy to not score much in the first quarter, half of our opponents have not scored a bucket in the first quarter,” Montgomery said. “We’re happy to have it be two or four nothing and we are used to that and it kind of rattles other teams.”
After the teams traded scores in the oping 1:03 of the second quarter, the Lady Eagles used a 7-0 run to take their first double-digit lead of the night.
Deith started the run with a pair of foul shots, before draining a three-pointer just under a minute later, while Maynard finished off the run by knocking down a jump shot from just inside the arc to give the home side a 19-7 lead with 2:58 left in the half.
Dubois Christian was then held scoreless for the remainder of the half, as the visitors were able to close on a 3-0 run to cut the deficit back down to 19-10 at the half.
Grace Deitch got the second-half scoring started with a jump shot from the foul line 1:19 in, before Maynard drained another deep two-pointer to push the lead out to 13 with 5:55 left to play.
The jumper accounted for the Lady Eagles’ final points of the frame, but a strong defensive performance by the home side limited Calvary Christian to just five points in the quarter as DCS maintained an eight-point lead at 23-15 entering the final quarter of play.
“They (Calvary Christian) kinda got going there at the end of the third quarter and their girls out-hustled us there, but out girls hung on,” Montgomery said.
A strong performance on the defensive end by DCS culminated in the final quarter of play, where it held its visitors to no made field goals and just one point from the free-throw line to close out the 17-point win.
Meholick, who scored six of her game-high 10 points in the final frame, got the scoring started 30 seconds in, before Kay Kuhstos went 1-of-2 at the foul line for Calvary Christian to once again make it a single-digit deficit at 25-16 with 7:07 left in the game.
The Lady Eagles then closed things out on a 8-0 run on a pair of baskets by Meholick along with scores from Maynard and Hannah Deitch to finish off the victory.
Emily Deitch and Maynard finished with nine and eight points respectively to compliment Meholick’s 10-point night.
Dubois Christian hosts Cambria County Christian on Friday at 5:30 p.m.