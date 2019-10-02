BROCKWAY — It might be almost a month until Halloween but the Ridgway High School volleyball team gobbled points like candy from a trick-or-treat bag as it rolled to a three-set, 25-12, 25-12, 25-14, sweep over Brockway Tuesday.
The Lady Elkers trailed only briefly early in two of the three sets before stringing together runs of points.
Eight different times Ridgway put together service runs of three points or more, including one of seven midway through the final set.
Eve Cobaugh led the way at the line for Ridgway with 12 service points, including four aces while Brooke Thomas had 10 service points.
In all, the Lady Elkers finished with 13 aces in the three sets.
The production at the service line, combined with a fair effort at the net, certainly was more than enough for Ridgway.
The Lady Elkers managed 17 kills in the match with Sophie McManus leading the way with eight while Christina Fullem came away with three and Brooke Thomas had a pair.
Things were a little more lean for the Lady Rovers who finished with less than 10 kills and saw three points as their biggest run of the service line.
Brockway opened the first set with a 3-1 advantage but watched that evaporate quickly as some side outs coupled with a few small service runs by Ridgway eventually added up to a double-digit lead at 17-7.
The Lady Rovers did managed to cut the margin to single digits once down the stretch but a 7-2 run at the end was all that Ridgway needed to take the victory.
The Lady Elkers took an early lead in the second set then just continued to add to their advantage, including a four-point service run by Keyona Gardner, on their way to another 25-12 victory.
Cobaugh and Thomas did most of the damage from the line in the final set, accounting for 13 of Ridgway’s 18 offensive points, as the Lady Elkers took home the 25-14 win to cap the sweep.
Brockway will host Elk County Catholic;lic tonight while Ridgway hosts DuBois Central Catholic Thursday.