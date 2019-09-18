RIDGWAY — The Ridgway girls golf team went 0-4 in a home AML match at Laurel Hill Golf Club Tuesday.
The Lady Elkers did not score at the match along with Brockway, while Punxsutawney posted the low team score of the day with a 195 followed by DuBois (199), Curwensville (241) and Brookville (263).
Individually, Punxsy’s Brianna Hoover and Lizzy Sikora, along with DuBois’ Maddy Gray and Ridgway’s Laney Gilmore all tied for the low round of the day at 44.
For the Lady Chucks, Kiersten Riley added a round of 53, while Maeve Hanley rounded out the scoring with a 54.
Sarah Henninger followed Gray with a 49 for DuBois, while a 51 from Alexas Pfeufer and a 55 by Sophia Seduski rounded out the Lady Beavers scoring.
Isabella Geist-Salone also competed at the match for DuBois and posted a round score of 61.
Jensen Duke led the way for Curwensville with a 51, followed by Lauren Tozer (57), Brianna Swindell (64) and Taylor Simcox (69), as Haylee Conklin also recorded a 69 for the Lady Golden Tide.
Karlee Stiver led the Lady Raiders with a 61, while Regan Ganoe and Audrey Barrett followed with rounds of 66.
Taryn Hoffman rounded out the scoring for Brookville with a 70, while Kat Kelly also competed and posted a round of 70.
Sara Trunzo and Macie Smith were the only Lady Rover golfers to take the course, as they both finished their days with a 63 on the scorecard.
Behind Gilmore, Kaitlyn Amacher posted a 55 for the host Lady Elkers, while Alexa Steis carded a 70 on the day.
The teams are back in action today at the DuBois Tournament at 10 a.m. at the Treasure Lake Silver Course.