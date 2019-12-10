RIDGWAY — Coming off a losing season last year, the Ridgway girls basketball team will look to bounce back under the direction of first-year head coach John Bernardi.
The team got its season off to a strong start at the Union Tip-Off Tournament over the weekend, winning a pair of games over Union and Commodore Perry.
Bernardi will look to his three returning seniors in Christina Fullem, Gabby Rohr and Lindsay Steis to step up and lead the team and will also hope for some contributions from some talented underclassmen.
Rohr and Fullem are the team’s top returning scorers from last season as they averaged 8.3 and 7.0 points per game respectively last year for a Lady Elker squad that finished the season 10-13 overall.
The duo played key roles in the team’s opening two victories, as in a 29-25 win over Reynolds they accounted for 20 of the team’s points (Rohr 12 and Fullem 8), then in a 39-23 victory over Commodore Perry Fullem led the way with 17 points while Rohr chipped in 10.
Steis returns after averaging 3.9 points per game in the opening eight games of the season last year before missing the final 15 games of the year with an injury.
The team will also look for production from its lone junior in Eve Cobaugh, while Julie Peterson and Payton Delhunty, who are part of a five-member sophomore class, will look to step into larger roles this year.
Rohr is the only Lady Elker to return after earning recognition on last season’s TCS/CE All-Star team as she earned a honorable mention spot along with Alyssa Kasmierski, who was one of three seniors on last year’s team along with Casey Woodford and Claudia Yates.
Bernardi noted that he expects is starting linkup to fluctuate throughout the season and is looking for all nine of his varsity players to contribute this year.
The first-year coach added that the team’s schedule is very demanding, but believes that is what will give them an opportunity to improve in every facet of their game.
“Team unity will be our biggest strength, the team understands what the Ridgway brand represents and they want to live up to that expectation,” Bernardi said. “Our weaknesses are opportunities to improve, we know we have to get better in all three phases of the game (offense, defense and situational basketball) from week to week.”
The team will look to its three seniors to lead the younger players, but Bernardi noted he expects all of his players, regardless of grade level, to develop their leadership and understanding of what it takes to become leaders once this year’s senior class has moved on.
On the offensive end of the ball, the team will look to limit turnovers, not force shots and get offensive contributions from everyone on the floor.
Ridgway is back in action Thursday as it plays host to DuBois at 7:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Christina Fullem, Gabby Rohr, Lindsay Steis. Junior: Eve Cobaugh. Sophomores: Julie Peterson, Carly Thomas, Payton Delhunty, Kelsey Heindl, Kaitlyn Amacher. Freshman: Alicia Shirey.