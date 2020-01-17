RIDGWAY — Trailing by five at the half, Ridgway flipped the script on Elk County Catholic in the second half, outscoring the visitors 23-13 in the second half to come away with a 36-31 victory Thursday.
The game marked the second come from behind win for the Lady Elkers over ECC this season, as back on Dec. 27 at the Elk County Holiday Tournament they fought back to come away with a 32-30 victory behind a Gabbi Rohr buzzer-beating layup.
This time out, Ridgway (8-4) did not the last-second heroics, as it instead used a dominant third quarter (13-6) to overcome the halftime deficit on the way to victory.
“Its a natural rivalry, obviously those guys (ECC) always come ready to play and we did a lot of nice things defensively and offensively,” Ridgway head coach John Bennardi said. “It was a great team effort top to bottom.”
The Lady Crusaders took what proved to be the largest lead of the night for either side in the middle portions of the second quarter, as they used a 8-0 run to jump out in front 18-9 with 3:32 to go in the first half.
Taylor Newton bookended the run for ECC with a pair of buckets, the first on the inside and the second coming on a jumper from just inside the arc, as the senior added a pair of foul shots in the middle of the run along with a score from Julia Aikens.
Elk County Catholic (8-5) had a chance to make its lead even larger, but Aikens and Tami Geci each went 0-of-2 at the foul line, a spot that doomed ECC in the loss, during the stretch.
On the night, the Lady Crusaders left 15 points on the free-throw line, finishing the game 11-of-26 at the line, while Ridgway itself missed 10 (10-of-20) foul shots in the win.
Newton’s jumper proved to be the final points for ECC in the half, as the Lady Elkers were able to recapture a bit of momentum with a pair of baskets from Lindsay Steis and Julie Peterson over the final 1:14 of the half to cut the deficit to five (18-13) heading into the break.
That momentum carried over into the third quarter, as Ridgway went on a 6-0 run to start the second half on a score by Christina Fullem followed by back-to-back buckets by Steis put the home side back ahead 19-18 at the 4:32 make of the third.
The Lady Crusaders responded with a pair of three-point plays from Newton and Geci around a score by Rohr to retake the lead at 24-21.
After Geci’s three-point play with 3:11 remaining in the quarter, Ridgway held the visitors scoreless down the stretch, going on a 5-0 run to take a 26-24 advantage into the final quarter of play.
Steis started the run going 1-of-2 at the foul line, before Julie Peterson tied the game with a bucket on the inside with 45 seconds left in the frame.
On ECC’s ensuing possession, Newton drew a foul with 10.7 seconds remaining, but was unable to convert the front end of a one-and-one, as the rebound was knocked out of bounds by Ridgway giving the Lady Crusaders another opportunity to take the lead into the fourth.
Instead, the following inbounds pass was knocked away as a mad scramble ensued near mid-court, with Ridgway’s Eve Cobaugh eventually getting to the loose ball and delivering an outlet pass to a wide open Peterson as she fell to the floor.
Peterson was able to beat the buzzer on a running lay in to give the Lady Elkers a two-point edge after three quarters.
Geci brought the game back even for ECC 1:18 into the fourth with a score on the inside, before Ridgway took the lead for good with a 6-0 run.
Peterson sparked the run by hitting both ends of a one-and-one at the foul line, before Cobaugh and Rohr added buckets on back-to-back trips down the floor to stretch the home side’s lead to six.
Rohr later added a pair of free throws to put the Lady Elkers up seven with 1:20 to go, as Newton drew a foul while shooting a 3-pointer just seven seconds later.
However, the Lady Crusader was only able to convert 1-of-3 at the line, as Fullem put the final touches on the win by going 1-of-2 at the foul line with 28 seconds remaining before a bucket by Aikens with 10 ticks left brought the final score to 36-31.
“We finally finished one, we’ve had a lot of close games and the nice thing is we were able to make a couple shots at the end and make our free throws,” Bennardi said. “They gutted it out, they were physical and they didn’t back down and that’s what we need.”
A back-and-forth opening quarter saw ECC take a 10-7 lead after eight minutes as Geci and Newton hit back-to-back shots in the final minute, with Newton’s coming just four seconds left.
The Lady Crusaders then used a strong second-quarter run to take a nine-point lead, before Ridgway began to battle back late in the half, carrying that momentum over into its second-half comeback.
“It was a good game, our teams are pretty evenly matched and we knew it would be a close game tonight,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said. “I think it just comes down to our shooting, we were very poor from the line tonight.”
“Our defenses keeps us in games and that’s been the story all year long, so we just need to make a few foul shots to win some games.”
Both teams are back in action Monday at home, as ECC welcomes Kane and Ridgway hosts Port Allegany.