DuBOIS — With two of the top teams in the PSUAC going at it, Penn State Beaver used its speed and strong shooting as it surged past host Penn State DuBois 96-82 Tuesday night.
DuBois (7-3 3-2 PSUAC) was doomed by turnovers throughout the game, as it turned the ball over 35 times on the night and Beaver finished with 37 points off of those turnovers.
“There were two good teams on the floor tonight and unfortunately like in every game, somebody has to lose, but we’re capable of beating them,” Penn State DuBois head coach Pat Lewis said.
While both teams had strong nights shooting the ball and each got off to hot starts in the opening quarter, it was the visitors, capitalizing on a handful of early-game turnovers, who took a 30-19 lead after the opening frame.
The home side took the lead early, as it jumped out to a 7-2 lead sparked by a three-pointer from Sydney Shaw, while Morgan Silvis and Malliah Schreck added buckets during the early run.
Silvis was playing in her final home game with the team as the senior is transferring to Penn State main campus for the spring semester.
Beaver then went on a 13-0 run over the next 2:30 to take a 15-7 lead, one it would hold the remainder of the game.
In the early portions of the second quarter, DuBois went on a quick 6-0 run, as Lexey Shick made a pair of baskets around a score from Maddie Sprankle to get within three at 34-31 with 7:41 to go in the opening half.
A free throw from Schreck would later cut the deficit to 36-34 at the 6:05 mark of the second quarter, but the visitors were able to close the half on a 14-5 run from that point to take a 50-39 lead into the half.
After back-to-back baskets from Skylar Ceprish and Sprankle opened the second half for DuBois to get it within seven, Beaver used another big run (15-6) to take a commanding lead.
Despite trailing by 23 (77-54) heading into the final quarter, DuBois would not go down without a fight, as it outscored the visitors 28-19 in the final quarter of play to bring the final score to 96-82.
Schreck finished with a team-high 26 points for DuBois, while Shick added 12 points and Allison Easton chipped in 10 off the bench for the home side.
Beaver was powered by a 30-point night from Diamond Thomas, while Alexis Cross (22) and Jimya Chambers (16) added big performances in the win.
Both teams shot above 50 percent for the night as DuBois finished 33-of-57 (57.9 percent) from the floor while Beaver shot 41-of-79 (51.9 percent) on the night.
“Our kids played hard, we gave up too many offensive rebounds and on top of that I thought we had way too many turnovers,” Lewis said. “We didn’t handle the press the way we needed to and that was the turning point.”
“I have to give my kids credit, they worked hard, they played hard and we ran the floor pretty well.”
DuBois returns to the court Friday as it travels to face Penn State Mont Alto at 6 p.m.