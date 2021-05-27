BROCKWAY — The rain came and went, then came again. The hits never stopped.
The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team slugged its way to a 19-11 win over Elk County Catholic at Brockway Area High School Wednesday afternoon, securing its first-ever trip to the District 9 finals.
Who the Lady Lions face is the question since the second Class A semifinal at Brockway — top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion — was postponed to today because of the hard rain that came through as the C-L win was secured.
Monday, it’ll be the Lady Lions on the turf at Heindl Field in DuBois in the D-9 final at a time to be determined.
The Lady Lions (8-6) have never played for a district title in program history. Their quarterfinal win at Otto-Eldred was their first playoff win since 2009.
“It’s hard to believe,” Lady Lions head coach Jason Craig said. “We were in the gym the other day and I asked the girls what’s missing and it was a softball banner. It kind of motivated them. I guess I didn’t really expect this at the beginning of the year, but I wasn’t looking that far ahead. We just wanted to do well in the league and now it’s one game at a time.”
In a game featuring 30 runs and 32 hits, 10 of those going for extra bases, the Lady Lions checked the most important boxes — just one error compared to six for ECC and two walks surrendered compared to seven allowed by ECC. The defensive miscues by ECC led to eight unearned runs scored by the Lady Lions, seven of those coming in their eight-run third inning that put them up for good.
Clarion-Limestone trailed 6-1 after two innings and Craig replaced his starting pitcher Regan Husted with Cassidy Makray, who got the last out in the bottom of the second.
From there, Makray threw strikes and her defense was solid behind her, even though she did give up 10 hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Catcher Abby Himes made a fantastic diving catch of a foul ball off the bat of Ellie Baron for the first out in the bottom of the fifth.
“They were getting on to Regan pitching today, but she’s one of the main reasons we are here, but every once in awhile, they have your number and that’s what happened,” Craig said. “Cassidy is a veteran pitcher and I wasn’t worried about bringing her in. She ended up saving the game for us today, really.”
Makray and shortstop Kendall Dunn each drove in five runs with three hits apiece. While three ECC infield errors paved the way for the eight-run second, it was Makray’s two-run double and Dunn’s bases-clearing triple with two outs that were the big at-bats.
After Makray held ECC scoreless in the bottom of the third, a 40-minute weather delay stopped the Lady Lions’ momentum.
“After the delay, it was a big stop in our energy, but we kept it going,” said Dunn. “We kept pushing through. All my teammates are amazing and know how to keep the energy going. We knew we had it, we just had to keep pushing.”
The Lady Lions scored runs in their first three at-bats after the delay, scoring a run in the fourth and three in the fifth, two of them coming home on Abby Knapp’s two-run inside-the-park homer off the glove of center fielder Gabby Weisner, allowing her to race around the bags to make it 13-8.
They put it away in the sixth, posting a six-run outburst that included Dunn’s two-run single and Alyssa Wiant’s two-run double. Wiant finished with three hits and four RBIs. Husted and Himes also had two hits apiece.
Elk County (14-7) actually outhit the Lady Lions, 17-15, as the top four batters in the order combined to go 11-for-16 with nine runs scored, 10 RBIs and six extra-base hits.
Emily Mourer, who wound up taking the loss in the circle, was 3-for-4 with six RBIs, ripping a two-run triple in the fourth inning and extending the game and avoiding the 10-Run Rule with a three-run homer that bounced off the scoreboard in left-center with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
No. 2 hitter Weisner went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and a triple, and leadoff batter Lucy Klawuhn had two hits with a double and two runs scored.
CLARION-LIMESTONE 19, ELK CO. CATHOLIC 11
Score By Innings
C-L 108 136 0 - 19
ECC 240 203 0 - 11
C-L –19
Frances Milliron 3b 4100, Abby Himes c 5421, Kendall Dunn ss 5335, Cassidy Makray 2b-p 5135, Regan Husted p-2b 4420, Abby Knapp cf 4313, Alyssa Wiant 1b 5034, Jocalyn Henry rf 1100, Jade Terrana 2000, Brinna Bailey lf 4110, Kennedy Schwabenbauer pr 0100. Totals: 39-19-15-18.
ECC –11
Lucy Klawuhn ss 4222, Gabby Weisner cf 4441, Lydia Anderson 1b-lf 4221, Emily Mourer p-1b-p 4136, Sydney Alexander 3b 4010, Ellie Baron lf-2b 4020, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3010, Tessa Fledderman dp 4120, Elizabeth Anderson rf 0000, Hope Farley rf 3000, Sarah Hassleman cr-ph 1100, Kathrine Kirst 2b-1b-p 0000, Reagan Bauer lf 0000. Totals: 35-11-17-10.
Errors: ECC 6, C-L 1. LOB: C-L 10, ECC 5. Double Play: ECC. 2B: Makray, Wiant, Klawuhn, Anderson. 3B: Dunn, Weisner, Mourer, Alexander. HR: Knapp, Mourer. SB: Knapp. HBP: Husted (by Mourer), Henry (by Mourer), Makray (by Mourer).
Pitching
C-L: Husted 1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Makray 5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
ECC: Mourer 6 2/3 IP, 12 H, 16 R, 8 R, 6 BB, 7 SO; Kirst 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB.
Winning pitcher: Makray. Losing pitcher: Mourer.