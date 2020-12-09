BROOKVILLE — It’s an almost completely new era for the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team.
Gone from last year are the bulk of players who led the program to 50 wins and three straight District 9 titles. And just 130 points, or 11 percent of the team’s total a year ago, were scored by returning players.
Head coach Mark Powell, 232-206 overall entering his 19th season, knows what’s ahead of him as he tries to rebuild with a roster that has no seniors and just one sophomore — five juniors and 10 freshmen helping make up a 16-player varsity/junior varsity roster.
“I might have been more excited to start this season than any season because I didn’t know that were going to have one,” Powell said Monday night after scrimmaging DuBois Central Catholic. “So to have all these new players and new challenges ahead, I think it re-started my engine some and our excitement level is high just to be working with these kids and to be in the gym right now means a lot.”
Juniors Alayna Haight, Elizabeth Wonderling, Jordan Cook and Elisa Molnar along with sophomore Reggan Olson in three games saw varsity minutes during last year’s 12-12 season. Haight saw the most, averaging 3.4 points in about 11 minutes of playing time per game. She was second on the team with 18 3-pointers made.
Another guard, Wonderling, saw action in 19 of the team’s 24 games and scored 31 points. Cook and Molnar saw brief playing time in 15 and 12 games respectively.
“Alayna and Elizabeth have the most experience and are the two we’re going to have to lean on, especially early in the season, but Jordan did play some minutes last year and is physical and (junior) Ella Zimmerman is coming back from an injury that kept her out all last year and she’s physical. But certainly, the offense is going to be run around those couple guards out there.”
Molnar and Olson are forwards while Powell hopes to get some valuable early varsity experience for freshman guards Kerstyn Davie, Eden Wonderling and Hannah Lundgren.
“I’ve seen (the freshmen) in junior high and I think they’re ready to make the leap,” said Powell, who acknowledged not being able to have an offseason or summer program didn’t help with development at all. “It’s going to be a big leap, eighth grade to varsity, it’s an enormous move, but these kids are ready to do it and we’ll have some growing pains early, but it’s OK. It’s nothing we haven’t been through before.”
Powell is reminded of last year’s seniors who were freshman contributors on a 6-16 team back in 2016-17.
“I think it’s an exciting time to see these kids develop over the next four seasons,” Powell said.
Against DuBois Central Catholic Monday night, Powell certainly saw some of those expected growing pains early on, but it got better as court time eventually loosened a young team up quite a bit.
“I was a little disappointed in the first two quarters and didn’t see a lot of aggressiveness, both on the offensive and defensive end and we’re going to need to be aggressive every night,” Powell said. “I didn’t see that to start but then I did see that later. We have some kids who are physical. We’re going to have to play fast and physical this year.”
The Lady Raiders had the other three originally scheduled tip-off foes — Clarion-Limestone, Clearfield and North Clarion — cancel their trip because of delayed starts to the season, but they were able to plug in Youngsville on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for a single game for the opening weekend.
Powell will take it, considering the current COVID-19 world we’re dealing with, and he’s looking forward to getting his team playing its best basketball of the season in February.
“No matter what February is going to look to us and the win-loss record, we do want to be playing our best basketball, whether that means making a push to get into the playoffs or just making a push to end our season on a positive note,” Powell said. “Or if that means that we’re healthy, other teams aren’t and we have a shot. Whatever it means.”
Powell is assisted again by Jim and Madison Hill.
The Lady Raiders begin their season Friday when they host Youngsville.
ROSTER
Juniors: Jordan Cook, Alayna Haight, Elisa Molnar, Elizabeth Wonderling, Ella Zimmerman. Sophomore: Reggan Olson. Freshmen: Delaney Barr, Mara Bowser, Kerstyn Davie, Harley Geer, Bentley Hughey, Chloe Hughey, Makayla Konyk, Hannah Lundgren, Isabella Pangallo, Eden Wonderling.