CLARION — For a team that’s won seven straight District 9 soccer titles and 21 in the past 24 years, Wednesday night’s semifinal win for the Karns City Lady Gremlins was business as usual.
The Lady Gremlins, the No. 1 seed in the four-team Class AA bracket, scored three goals in each half in a 6-0 shutout over No. 4 seed Brookville at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
The defending champions land in the finals against Clearfield, which beat St. Marys 4-2. Karns City improved to 17-1-1, outshooting the Lady Raiders, 13-1.
Last year, the Lady Raiders upset No. 1 seed St. Marys in the semifinals before dropping a 1-0 decision to Karns City also at Memorial Stadium in the final. In both games, Karns City dominated field position and possession, but this time around they were able to cash in on more opportunities.
The season ends at 7-11 for the Lady Raiders.
“They’re a good team,” said Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill, whose team hasn’t beaten Karns City since 2010 with an 0-9-1 record against it since. “I think it helped seven seniors on the field tonight and they gave it their all. The whole team did. Knowing that we were losing all of our seniors, this was the once chance we had to beat Karns City. We’ll miss all of our seniors, that’s for sure.”
Those seniors were Madison McAninch, Megan Mealy, Hope Byers, Emily Kramer, Sara Muders, Kara Foster and Hannah Peterson.
Karns City was in Brookville’s side of the field for most of the game and had four different players find the net. McKenna Martin and Brooke Stahlman each scored twice while Scylar Smith and Jillian Morrow also scored. Alyson Fennell and Alexis Moore each had two assists.
Martin started the scoring by converting a penalty kick after she was fouled in the goalie box just 2:21 into regulation. Less than three minutes later Fennell’s first assist of the game set up Smith’s goal for a quick 2-0 lead. Fennell assisted on Stahlman’s first game with 20:11 left before halftime.
Then in the second half, Moore set up the first two goals by Stahlman and Martin at the 27:33 and 16:50 marks to make it 5-0. Jillian Morrow completed the scoring run with 11:36 remaining.
Brookville’s lone shot was a 20-yard rolling shot from Megan Mealy easily stopped by Lady Gremlins goalkeeper Rossi McMillen.