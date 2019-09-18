BROOKVILLE — Visiting West Branch blanked the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team Tuesday afternoon, 6-0.
Scoring three goals in each half, the Lady Warriors got goals from three players. Olivia Straka led the way with three goals while Lauren Timblin scored twice and Trinity Prestash scored once and set up three other goals.
The win improved West Branch to 4-2-1 while the Lady Raiders fell to 2-4.
Timblin got the game’s scoring started just over four minutes in with a shot from 23 yards out. Eleyna Hanslovan assisted on Prestash’s goal to make it 2-0 at the 28:44 mark and Straka scored her first goal off a Lady Raiders turnover with 2:52 left before intermission.
In the second half, Straka made it 4-0 less than three minutes into action off a Prestah helper, then Prestash set up Timblin’s second goal with 8:26 left in the game. Straka’s hat trick set the final with 6:36 on the clock.
The Lady Raiders host St. Marys Thursday before visiting Kane for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday.
St. Marys 4,
Ridgway 1
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls soccer team got three goals from Lauren Eckert as they defeated visiting Ridgway 4-1 Tuesday.
Eckert scored all three goals in the first half, in the 7th, 23rd and 31st minutes as all came on assists from Kaylee Muccio.
The fourth goal for the Lady Dutch came by way of a Ridgway own goal in the 25th minute.
Britney Shaw made five saves in net while Olivia Eckels added a save for the Lady Dutch, as on the other end St. Marys finished with 25 shots.
Jovana Marzella scored the lone goal for Ridgway in the loss.
St. Marys returns to the pitch today at Port Allegany at 4:30 p.m., while Ridgway faces the Lady Gators on the road Thursday at 4:30 p.m.