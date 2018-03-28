BROOKVILLE — Even an eight-game losing streak to finish the season didn’t damper what the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team put together last year.
The Lady Raiders’ 4-0 loss at Redbank Valley in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs finished their season at 8-12. While the team finished with a losing record, it was the team’s first trip to the playoffs since 2010 and the most wins since going 12-8 in 2007.
Carl McManigle, in his second year of his second tenure and sixth overall, tends to focus on last year’s 8-4 start and what he has back for this season, whenever that actually starts.
“It was a breakthrough for the team, and eight wins hadn’t happened for awhile and we got to the playoffs,” he said. “The girls who played last year played as a team and that’s what I’ve stressed and they did that very well last year and I feel this year will be the same way. They’re all getting along great, having a good time and are learning a lot.”
The Lady Raiders were supposed to open today at home against Bradford, but Northside Field isn’t ready and that game was postponed to May 3.
That left Thursday’s game at Clarion-Limestone still on the schedule followed by next Monday’s game at DuBois Central Catholic.
It’s not a big roster with 12 — and nine of those are either sophomores or freshmen. The five returning starters are senior Abby Sunealitis, junior Carlie McManigle and sophomores Marcy Schindler, Leah Kammerdeiner and Lauren Hergert.
McManigle threw the bulk of the team’s innings in her second year as the No. 1 pitcher, over 100 innings with over 70 strikeouts and under 20 walks. Her coach and father believes she’ll continue to improve.
“We’ve been working on a couple other pitches this year,” McManigle said. “I’ve been able to count on and didn’t want to use her as often, but I don’t have a lot of experience with the other girls. Her velocity has increased and her ability to locate pitches has strengthened. She doesn’t walk a lot of people or throw wild pitches.”
Her ability to throw strikes will help keep the Lady Raiders in games, but the defense will be key as well. Hergert is back at catcher while Kammerdeiner will start at second base, Sunnealitis in left field and Schindler in either right field or first base.
Schindler is the leading returning hitter (.293) with Kammerdeiner (.254), McManigle (.246) and Hergert (.217) likely forming the core of the top of the lineup.
“Marcy had a great freshman year at the plate, and I was very impressed with that and Leah, with another year under her belt, knows what it takes,” McManigle said. “Lauren hit the ball hard, a lot of at-em balls and she’s stronger this year, so with another year under her belt, I look for that number to increase.”
From there, McManigle plugs a freshman to fill the shortstop slot left by graduated all-league player Hannah Kirkwood in Megrah Suhan, who brings a capable bat into the lineup as well.
“I think Megrah is going to surprise peopple,” McManigle said. “She has some quickness and a good arm.”
Sunealtis and Suhan will back up McMangile on the mound.
Two other freshmen will likely start at the corner infield spots with Julie MacWilliams at third and Aleah Ames at first. Ames could see time at third along with first-year sophomore Dani Maring.
In center field, sophomore Emily Kramer gets the nod with Maring, freshman Claire Sorek and senior Tia Barnett looking for playing time in right field if Schindler is playing elsewhere.
McManigle had a productive offseason, which included a fall league in Cochranton that gave him a good look at most of what he has on his roster this spring.
“We played up in age in the under-18 league and the girls did a fantastic job and it worked out great,” McManigle said.
So if the Lady Raiders can navigate a small roster, McManigle likes what he has moving forward.
“It’s a good mesh,” McManigle said. “We’re young, but in some of the key areas, we do have experience. I feel strong with what we have. It’ll start int he circle with Carlie and the other positions we have experience ... The girls have been working hard in cages, getting reps in and we have a good feeling. I don’t think my expectations are less than getting into the playoffs, with perhaps a playoff win.”
Tim Kammerdeiner and Adam Neill are on the coaching staff with McManigle.
ROSTER
Seniors: Abby Sunealitis, Tia Barnett. Junior: Carlie McManigle. Sophomores: Marcy Schindler, Leah Kammerdeiner, Lauren Hergert, Dani Maring, Emily Kramer. Freshmen: Aleah Ames, Megrah Suhan, Claire Sorek, Julie MacWilliams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.