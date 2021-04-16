BROOKVILLE — Notching its first win of the season, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team beat visiting Brockway 13-6 on a damp, cold and sometimes snowy afternoon at Northside Field.
The Lady Raiders (1-3) scored in all but one of their six at-bats, leading 7-3 after three innings, then adding four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to hike their lead to 13-5 before Brockway scored its last run in the seventh.
Winning pitcher Ashton Pangallo, Tory McKinney and Mara Bowser each had three hits to lead the Lady Raiders offense. Pangallo and McKinney tripled. Elizabeth Wonderling and Megrah Suhan finished with two hits, Suhan leading off the four-run bottom of the sixth with an inside-the-park home run.
Pangallo struck out eight and gave up five hits and six walks to get the win.
Morgan Lindemuth and Grace Stewart hit doubles for Brockway, which dropped to 2-4.
Lindemuth and Taylor Rhed pitched for Brockway, each throwing three innings.
Both teams play again today, weather-permitting.
Brookville is scheduled to visit Marion Center while Brockway hosts Elk County Catholic.