BROOKVILLE — In a rematch of sorts from last year’s District 9 Class AA volleyball final, it was the Brookville Lady Raiders using all five sets to beat visiting and defending champion Redbank Valley Thursday night.
The Lady Raiders, three days after losing a five-setter at A-C Valley, outlasted Redbank Valley, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6. They improved to 3-2 going into Saturday’s trip to the Brockway Invitational.
Winning marked a bit of satisfaction for Lady Raiders head coach Joyce Reitz, whose team was swept in last year’s D9 final. Strong defensive play stymied the Lady Bulldogs most of the night. The Lady Raiders, who blew a 23-19 lead in the first set, were the first team to 20 in the first four sets, then jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the decisive fifth.
“The kids felt good about this,” Reitz said. “Monday, we kind of left it there and lost the long five-setter at A-C Valley and to come back and win tonight, it was really big for the kids. They feel confident now that they can beat them, so if we see them again, we’ll still have to play hard because we’re evenly matched.”
Indeed, and Lady Bulldogs head coach Matt Darr, along with Reitz, knows that the four likely Class 2A contenders aren’t separated by much. It’ll be how well teams are playing in November on who walks away with the title this year, obviously.
“Kane and Karns City will be there,” said Darr, whose team fell to 2-3 with losses to Clarion, A-C Valley and now the Lady Raiders. “We’ve seen all of those teams and I think every team feels they can win districts and that’s the way it should be. Any team could lose in the first round, too, so we’ll see who’s playing well at the end of the year. We just have to keep getting better.”
Senior Lauren Hergert led the Lady Raiders with 16 kills and three blocks. Along with fellow middle hitter Maggie Mackins who had five kills, they made the Lady Bulldogs pay for sloppy volleys at the net.
Also for Brookville, Morgan Johnson had eight kills, Leah Kammerdeiner finished with six kills, and Madison Johnson added two kills, one block and a service ace.
Clearly, the Lady Raiders’ defense is what carried the day.
“My defense is so good that we play for them to make a mistake and that’s basically because we don’t have that person who pounds the ball,” Reitz said. “Lauren pounded the ball but it has to be coming. We don’t set it up as much as we should and I’d like to.
“Lauren and Maggie’s play at the net was huge. My two middles were the center of that. When they were blocking, they had them frustrated.”
Taylor King paced the Lady Bulldogs with 17 kills while Becca Kunselman had 10 kills and five aces. Montana Hetrick finished with seven kills and an ace with Brianna Minich chipping in with some quality time in the rotation with five kills.
But Darr agreed that Brookville’s defense was a problem they couldn’t overcome this time around.
“I think we have the better offense,” Darr said. “I’m not sure if we showed that tonight, but when you have a defense like (Brookville), and you keep pounding the ball, they made some great defensive plays. Eventually, any team will make a mistake and tonight we made too many. Great defense on that side and we have to match that next time. If we can do that, we’ll be fine.”
Brookville led 5-0 to start the first set only to see Redbank Valley rally back for a 10-9 advantage. Again, the Lady Raiders led 23-19 before a 6-0 run with four Kunselman aces sealed the opening win for the Lady Bulldogs.
Again, the Lady Raiders built a lead early in the second set at 8-1 and once again held a 23-19 advantage late, but held on for the 25-20 lead.
In the third, it was 10-10 to start things before the Lady Raiders built a 17-12 lead. A Redbank Valley service error gave Brookville a 23-20 lead and with the score at 23-22 after a Kunselman kill, Morgan Johnson’s two straight kills gave the Lady Raiders a 2-1 set lead.
But the Lady Bulldogs rallied to force a fifth. Trailing 20-15 in the fourth, King, Kunselman and Minich all had kills and Kunselman served an ace to knot it at 20-20. Kills by Morgan Johnson and Mackins made it 22-20, but the Lady Bulldogs ended the set on a 4-1 run to win, finishing it off with another Kunselman kill.
The fifth was never close. Two straight kills by Hergert put the Lady Raiders up 6-1 in the set to 15. A Hergert block, Leah Kammerdeiner ace and Herger kill essentially put the match away at 10-3.
“Monday, we lost that and trailed 8-1 in the fifth,” Reitz said. “So I told them we had to start strong because it’s a short game and we have to play hard in the beginning.”