BROOKVILLE — Working through a two-game winning streak over a 13-day period was something that the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team wanted to put behind it Thursday night.
In the first round of their Christmas Tournament, the Lady Raiders fed off 33 DuBois turnovers and put nine different players in the scoring column in a 63-47 win. That lands the Lady Raiders in tonight’s championship game against DuBois Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m.
After starting the year 3-0, the defending District 9 Class 3A champions dropped games to Clearfield and St. Marys. Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell liked what he saw from his team in stopping a short skid that improved them to 4-2.
“I thought our energy level tonight was more than it has been,” said Powell, whose team led for almost the entire game. “That’s what kick-starts us off, our energy and ability to get after it. We didn’t get after it the last couple games and we were out-hustled. Tonight, they were getting after loose balls, our energy level was high and this is more of what we are. I’m proud of everybody’s effort tonight. We had some girls step up and have big games for us who haven’t had a lot of time out there.”
Morgan Johnson scored 22 points, scoring eight in the third quarter as the Lady Raiders answered a DuBois rally that cut a 34-22 halftime lead to five points. Marcy Schindler scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and five players combined to score 16 points off the bench.
“Morgan hit some big shots and we were able to find her on a couple run-outs and she was able to finish,” Powell said. “That’s something we had been missing. Tonight, we finished more of those and got a big spark from the bench. We had great minutes from Mikayla (Aikins) and Lauren (Hergert) played well.”
Madison Johnson scored six points, hampered by foul trouble while Aikins scored five points off the bench, all in the first half. Hergert had five points.
Brookville also outrebounded DuBois, 45-32, securing a whopping 23 offensive rebounds.
DuBois led 2-0 at the outset before a Kira Powell three put the Lady Raiders up the rest of the way. The Lady Beavers did come out firing to start the second half with a 12-point deficit staring at them.
A 7-2 run to start the half was culminated by Abi Guiher’s four-point play as she nailed a 3-pointer as she was fouled by Madison Johnson. That cut the lead to 36-31 at the 6:23 mark.
“We told them at halftime that we needed to come out and at least close it to six and they got it back to five,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said. “But they are very good with pressure defense and they’re deep, so when they go to their bench they don’t miss a lot and we unfortunately are not deep. When we start to gas, that’s when teams can pull away from us.”
The closest DuBois got the rest of the way was seven points. The Lady Raiders’ largest lead was the final score.
Chelsea DeSalve finished with 16 points and eight rebounds while Taylor Smith made all six of her shots and scored 12 points with eight rebounds.
“I thought we did a pretty good job breaking their press, but most of those turnovers happened in the front-court, not the back-court,” Kriner said. “We felt we were in the game and we have to learn from our mistakes. We need someone to step up. We needed to attack the basket and we only have one or two girls who want to do that.
“I don’t think the final score is indicative of the game. We played with them most of the second half, not the first half.”
DuBois faces Brockway in tonight’s consolation game starting at 6 p.m.
