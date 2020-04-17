BROOKVILLE — Coming off its first .500 or better season in 12 years, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team was hoping to take a crack at doing that again.
Of course, that won’t happen with the PIAA canceling the spring season last week. Head coach Carl McManigle, who was heading into his fourth season in his second tenure and eight overall, had six regulars back from a 10-10 season.
The year ended with a 12-0 loss to Clearfield in the District 9 Class 3A playoffs. It was the best season since 2007’s 12-8 record.
This year, McManigle would’ve had to replace his graduated daughter Carlie on the mound, but had some solid players returning to build a lineup around.
Would have, that is.
“It’s very disappointing for both of my seniors with Lauren Hergert and Leah Kammerdeiner,” McManigle said. “To miss their senior year, that’s very disappointing for them and me. I’ve coached them for three or four years and I would’ve liked them to finish off their career.
“And for a lot of these girls, who knows if there’s even going to be any summer ball available for them. I was really excited about the numbers and the young ones coming up through and getting them experience in high school sports in general. A lot of the freshmen didn’t know what to expect. It was a sad situation all the way around for our group.”
Hergert (.380) and Kammerdeiner (.306) would’ve filled important roles. Hergert was the shortstop while Kammerdeiner was going to be one of two pitchers in the circle with sophomore Ashton Pangallo. The graduated league all-star McManigle threw all but 6 1/3 innings all season with Pangallo accounting for five of those.
“During the two weeks that we had, we just worked with them at throwing strikes that was all I was concerned with, period,” McManigle said. “I feel strongly that we had a decent defense behind them and they just had to throw strikes. That was the one thing I’ve preached to any pitcher that ever worked with is just throwing strikes. You can’t defend a walk.”
Kammerdeiner could’ve been at second base if not pitching while Pangallo (.188) might’ve been in center field where she was last year.
Suhan (.390) led the team in hitting and earned a league all-star nod. She and Hergert shared time at catcher and shortstop last year, but she’d likely see time at catcher, first base or even third base this season.
Junior Julie MacWilliams (.237) is back at third base while sophomore Tayler Rafferty (.207) returns to left field.
From there, McManigle felt that first-year sophomore Elizabeth Wonderling was a big addition. She’d see time at catcher, any of the infield spots and even the outfield especially if Pangallo was pitching. Freshman Tory McKinney was another player would could’ve seen time at catcher or first base.
In right field could’ve been a number of players, including returning players who saw some time off the bench — junior Emily Steel, and sophomores Carly Barnett, Scotland Dunn, Jordan Cook and Liana Wolfe.
With seven freshmen on the roster, McManigle was probably going to have some junior varsity games/innings scheduled.
McManigle’s coaching staff includes Tim Kammerdeiner, Adam Neil and his wife Jill.
ROSTER
SENIORS: Lauren Hergert, Leah Kammerdeiner. JUNIORS: Megrah Suhan, Julie MacWilliams, Emily Steel. SOPHOMORES: Liana Wolfe, Carly Barnett, Ashton Pangallo, Jordan Cook, Scotland Dunn, Tayler Rafferty, Abi Chestnut, Autum Held. FRESHMEN: Abi Baughman, Summer Smith, Tory McKinney, Adriana Forsythe, Grace Matson, Natalie Woods, Madison Womeldorf.