BROOKVILLE — Ending a season-long slide, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team got into the win column Thursday night.
The Lady Raiders downed visiting Brockway, 25-25, 25-12, 25-16 to improve to 1-8.
Ashton Pangallo had a strong night overall, reeling off an 11-0 service run in the second set then serving four aces in the third set to help lead the Lady Raiders. Maggie Mackins had a block, kill and ace in the final set.
First-year head coach Melinda Burton got her first win and was pleased with the overall team effort.
“The serving was spot-on tonight. We did a nice job and we’ve had a lot of things kind of going throughout the season that we needed to correct incrementally and serving was one of those things and so the girls have really taken charge at both levels JV and varsity of setting their own team goals for the game,” Burton said. “And so tonight serving was one of their top goals they wanted to hit those servers and passing, which you can’t do anything else without a good pass so I felt like they really hit their goals tonight for this game.
“More importantly, they’re finally coming together as a team. So we’ve got them working as a team and really gelling as a team and it’s a beautiful sight to see.”
Brockway (3-5) got five kills from Stephanie Stage and two kills and two assists from Mackenzie Webster.
Brookville won the JV match in two sets.