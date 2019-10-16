BROOKVILLE — The playoff push continues for the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team.
A win today and it’s the top seed most likely for the Class 2A playoffs in what looks to be a three-team bracket with Kane and Redbank Valley.
That means a bye into the finals and for a trio of teams not separated by much at all, it’s a big deal.
The Lady Raiders improved to 12-3 with a sweep of Brockway, 25-10, 25-10, 25-19 Tuesday in what’s the team’s annual Pink Night celebration.
Tonight, the Lady Raiders visit Punxsutawney — they swept them at home earlier — and a win there according to head coach Joyce Reitz locks up the top seed for the playoffs.
After a trip to Saturday’s Elk County Invitational, the Lady Raiders visit DuBois Central Catholic next Tuesday then host St. Marys on Senior Night on Thursday. Those dual matches come after the playoff cutoff.
Tuesday served as a cancer awareness fund-raiser for Relay For Life. Reitz is a survivor, cancer-free for four years, so it’s a bit more than a fund-raiser for her.
“Because it personally affected me, I look at it different,” Reitz said. “My perspective has changed and I’m trying to raise awareness that other people become more vigilant about themselves and check and be checked and take care of their own health because it changes everything.”
Cancer survivors were recognized and joined by some of her players in a pre-varsity match ceremony. Reitz was among those in the line accompanied by her daughter Taylor.
“It’s nice that the girls are supportive of something that’s important to me and they’re trying to also raise awareness just by promoting the event, the bake sale and auction and we’re supporting the Relay For Life, which supports all cancer research, not just breast cancer,” Reitz said.
On the court, Reitz used plenty of her roster in a straight-set win over the winless Lady Rovers. Leading the way statistically were the usual suspects as Lauren Hergert had five kills and seven blocks at the net. Morgan Johnson and Maggie Mackins each hit five kills.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Emily Steele and Madison Johnson each had two kills.
For Brockway, Lexi Gorham had four assists and one block, Madison Marzullo and Grace Stewart had kills while Mikayla Grieneisenfinished with a block and kill.
Brookville won the junior varsity match in straight sets, 25-21, 25-14.