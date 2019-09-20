BROOKVILLE — Carrying some momentum over from Tuesday’s sweep of Punxsutawney, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team made it four straight wins with a straight-set victory over visiting DuBois Central Catholic Thursday night.
Improving to 5-2, the Lady Raiders won, 25-12, 25-16, 25-22, leading almost the entire night with the exception of a 14-9 deficit in the third set before closing out the sweep with a strong finish.
Clearly, the Lady Raiders, who’ve thrived on their defensive play, are hitting better and once again, senior middle hitter Lauren Hergert was dominant up front with 20 kills, including eight in the second set.
“In the warmups you could tell they were ready to hit and they were hitting it hard. Tuesday helped propel into today, so I think our momentum carried into today, especially with Lauren and the girls up front,” said Lady Raiders head coach Joyce Reitz.
Also having a strong night was senior outside hitter Morgan Johnson, who finished with 13 kills and two service aces.
“I thought Morgan played a heckuva game,” Reitz said. “Her passing was stellar, her hitting was aggressive with the ball. She could see the floor. She had a great game. She’s feeling more confident hitting because she hadn’t hit much the past two years, playing mostly in the back row. Now at the net, she’s feeling more confident.”
DuBois Central Catholic fell to 4-4. Jordy Kosko had three kills and an ace. Juliana Stine and Hannah Holdren each had two kills. Shayleigh Gulvas and Morgan Tyler each served aces as well.
DCC won the JV match in three sets.
Both teams play Monday. DCC hosts North Clarion while Brookville travels to Clearfield.