BRADFORD — Notching a solid win on the road to finish out the regular season, the Brookville Lady Raiders are off to the playoffs.
Marcy Schindler, Lauren Hergert and Madison Johnson all reached double figures in scoring with 19, 12 and 11 points respectively to lead the Lady Raiders to a 45-41 win at Bradford Tuesday night.
The win came in a makeup game from Feb. 7 and the win capped the regular season at 11-11 overall and 5-5 in the District 9 League.
The Lady Raiders led after every quarter, 11-8 after the first quarter, 18-13 at halftime and 31-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Hannah Lary scored 19 points and Erica Marshall finished with 16 points for Bradford, which lost to the Lady Raiders in Brookville, 56-39, back in Jan. 10.
Schindler upped her career points total to 965.
Next up for the Lady Raiders is a winner-take-all game for the District 9 Class 3A title and a spot in the state playoffs.
The Lady Raiders face Moniteau (11-11) next Friday, Feb. 28 at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium at a time to be announced.
Since District 5 did not have a Class 3A team enter the postseason this year — last year, Brookville beat Chestnut Ridge after topping Moniteau for the D-9 title to earn a state berth — the D-9 champion goes directly to the state playoffs with an opener on March 6 against the District 6 third-place finisher.
The Lady Raiders lost at Moniteau in overtime earlier this year, 55-54, back on Jan. 6.
The Lady Warriors started the season 2-8, but their OT win over Brookville started a 9-3 finish to the season.
Brookville won the JV game, 35-30, to finish its season at 9-8. Elizabeth Wonderling poured in 25 points to lead the Lady Raiders while Alayna Haight scored six points.