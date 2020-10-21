BROCKWAY — Brockway had its Senior Night spoiled by visiting Brookville Tuesday night, as it secured a three-set victory, winning 25-18, 25-16, 25-19.
The Lady Rovers honored their seven seniors prior to the match in Kylee Fink, Alexis Gorham, Mikayla Grieneisen, Brooklyn Skinner, Grace Stewart, Mackenzie Webster and Natalie Wilson.
Brookville then jumped out to a commanding 10-3 lead to begin the opening set, as it led from start to finish on the way to the win to take the 1-0 set lead.
Mya Morey got the match started for the visitors with a pair of service points including an ace to give the Lady Raiders the lead for good.
Reagan Olson added a four-point service run aided by a kill from Morey to stretch the advantage to 10-3.
Brockway was never able to sustain a run at the service line in the first set, as it only had one run of more than three points, which came at the end of the set, and finished with just seven service points in the opening set.
A kill from Maddison Payne followed by a three-point run from Ashton Pangallo helped the Lady Raiders take their largest lead of the set at 22-13.
Zoe Moore responded with a run of three points for the home side to cut into the deficit slightly, before a service point from Zoe Craig finished off the opening-set win for Brookville.
The early portions of the second set were much more competitive, as Brockway took its first lead of the night on a service point by Gorham to open the set.
A kill from Grieneisen and a Moore service point gave the Lady Rovers what proved to be their largest lead of the set at 3-1.
The teams then went back-and-forth into the middle portions of the set, as Brockway got a block from Webster and a Gorham service point to draw even at 9-9.
Bella Hill then came up with a kill for the Lady Raiders to give them the lead back for good, as Taylor Reitz then rattled off six consecutive service points behind a pair of aces to push the advantage to 16-9.
Brockway was never able to cut into the deficit down the stretch, as Emaa Venesky and Pangallo each added two-point runs at the line down the stretch.
Back-to-back kills from Maggie Mackins also helped Brookville close out the set, as the Lady Rovers were able to fight off three set points on a side out and two service points from Savannah Ross, before a side out allowed the visitors to win 25-16 to take a commanding 2-0 set advantage.
The third set saw Brockway open with its largest lead of the night, as a side out led to a pair of service points from Ciara Morelli behind an ace and a Grieneisen kill to make it 3-0.
The Lady Raiders responded with a 6-0 run of their own, as a service fault sent Venesky to the line, where she rattled off five consecutive points helped along by an ace and a Mackins kill to make it 6-3.
Venesky and Reitz tied for a match-high in service points with nine, while Reitz led all players with four aces and Venesky chipped in three.
Brookville held the lead for the remainder of the set to close out the sweep, despite a few rallies from the home side.
A pair of service points from Gorham pulled Brockway back to within two at 10-8, before Mackins responded with a two-point run of her own to swing the momentum back to Brookville’s side of the court.
Morgan Kulik added two points from the service line to help Brookville stretch its advantage to 16-10 before the Lady Rovers fought back once again.
After a service fault, Wilson used a four-point run at the line behind a kill from Webster to pull Brockway to within a point at 16-15.
Wilson and Moore finished tied for a team-high six service points as Wilson led the way with two aces on her Senior Night.
The Lady Raiders responded once again with a strong run of their own, as Grace Matson came up with a key kill before Reitz won three points in a row at the line behind back-to-back aces to push the advantage back out to 25-20.
Moore used an ace to pull the hosts back within three at 21-18, before Brookville eventually closed out the match on a 4-1 run finished off by a Kulik kill to secure the 25-19 set win and close out the sweep.
Both teams return to the court Thursday, as Brockway visits Redbank Valley, while Brookville hosts Punxsutawney.