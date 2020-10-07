BROOKVILLE — With time and daylight running out on the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team, junior striker Jordan Cook delivered.
Cook cleaned up a centering pass from Morgan Monnoyer in traffic within the goalie box and beat Keystone goalkeeper Emily Lauer to break a 1-1 tie with just 1:14 left in regulation.
There was going to be not enough daylight because of a late start following a junior high match, so it was a likely tie if Cook didn’t find the net.
The Lady Raiders will take their first win of the season for sure, improving to 1-8.
“We’ve come a long way,” Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill said. “We’ve had four starters injured and got one back today with Laynee (Sorbin) and that was key for our defense. I think everyone wanted to win and we knew coming in that a couple games it was our chance if we wanted it more than the other team. With our hustle tonight, I think we finally did that.”
Cook certainly worked hard the whole game. Her hustling goal on a breakaway down the right win allowed her to get enough on her shot to beat Lauer on the short side with just 22 seconds left in the first half to tie the game at 1-1.
“Jordan has played goalkeeper, defense, midfield and striker,” Hill said. “She’s a good asset to the team and she knows how to put one past the keeper because she’s been one.”
Keystone had taken the early lead when Kaylynn Fulmer blasted a shot past Lady Raiders goalkeeper Avery Gilhousen with 16:49 left in the first half.
But for the most part, the Lady Raiders had more chances to score, especially in the second half when they had nine corner kicks. However, the winning sequence came on a break down the right slot where the speedy Monnoyer got things started.
“We had trouble tonight putting some passes together, but the ones we did, we capitalized on,” Hill said. “Their goalkeeper was a good one.”
The Lady Raiders outshot Keystone, 13-8. Gilhousen made seven saves, Lauer 11.
The Lady Raiders continue a stretch of five straight home games on Thursday at home against Punxsutawney at the high school football field starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, they host Brockway at 10 a.m. and then next Tuesday, they host Redbank Valley.