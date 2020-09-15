BROCKWAY — Brockway secured a historic victory on the court Monday afternoon as it defeated visiting DuBois 4-3.
The victory is the first for the Lady Rovers over DuBois in recent history as well as the first under head coach John Hawkins. It is also believed to possibly be the first in program history.
After suffering a 7-0 sweep on the road to the Lady Beavers earlier this season, Brockway split the two singles matches before taking two out of three doubles matches to win the match.
The Lady Rovers got singles wins from Selena Buttery and Taylor Rhed in the No. 1 and No. 3 matches, respectively.
Buttery topped Stephanie Juarez 6-1, 6-2, while Rhed won a tiebreaker to defeat Olivia Reed in come from behind fashion by a score of 6-8, 7-4, 10-3.
Buttery teamed up with Morgan Pirow to win the No. 1 doubles match for the Lady Rovers 8-5 over Grace Askey and Rachel Kister.
At No. 3 doubles, Macie Dixon and Emily Michalski topped Kaylee George and Mary Claire Malizie by a final of 8-6.
DuBois got a win at No. 2 singles from Askey, as she topped Pirow 6-0, 6-1, while Lydia Dixon won the No. 4 singles match for the Lady Beavers by a final of 6-0, 6-4 over Hannah Zuccolotto.
The visitors lone doubles win came in the No. 2 match, where Claire Shaffer and Kassie Lanzoni teamed up to defeat Rhed and Zuccolotto 8-6.
“Tonight was one of the biggest wins we have had as a team since I have been here,” Hawkins said. “We are extremely proud of these young ladies for keeping their heads up.”
Brockway is back in action today as it hosts Punxsutawney, while DuBois returns to the court Wednesday as it visits Clearfield.