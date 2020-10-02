BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls soccer team scored three goals in each half to power past Clarion, 6-3, Thursday night at Frank Varischetti to avenge a loss to the Lady Cats a week earlier.
Clarion won the first meeting 4-3 on its home field on Sept. 24, and Thursday’s matchup was just as close through 49 minutes. However, that’s when things turned in the Lady Rovers favor and that capitalized on the moment.
The Lady Cats, who pulled even at 3-3 on a goal by Alexis Coull in the 46th minute saw its other potent scorer Evelyn Lerch go down in the 49th minute. Brockway keeper Rylee Welsh came out to challenge a wide open Lerch, blocking the Lady Cat’s shot out of play for a corner kick before they collided.
Lerch remained down after the save, and after being checked on, was forced to leave the game. She never returned, which forced a short-handed Clarion squad to play the final 30 minutes with just 10 players.
Brockway capitalized on that advantage and retook the lead at 4-3 just 2:25 later when Danielle Wood scored off an assist from Amanda Decker.
It was all Lady Rovers from there as they found the back of the net two more times, while the Lady Cats struggled to get back in an offensive flow with Lerch on the sideline.
Wood scored twice on the day, as did teammates Morgan Lindemuth and Lily Sysko. Decker recorded a pair of assists, while Wood and Sysko each had one.
“Today we were focused mostly on communication, and I think they really picked up on that tonight,” said Lady Rovers coach Juli Esposito. “We also were looking at ball movement and moving around without the ball.
“They did exactly that, and that’s why we were able to create so many opportunities. They looked really good and looked like they were having fun. It really looked how soccer should look like.”
Shots came at a premium in the opening 12 minutes.
Clarion’s Emily Grabiak had a shot stopped by Welsh in the 7th minute, while Lady Cats keeper Hannah Hazlett turned away a shot from the left side by Delaney Wineberg in the 12th minute.
Clarion grabbed the lead just under two minutes later when Coull ran onto a ball in the box and found herself wide open against Welsh. The Brockway keeper stopped the initial shot, but the rebound went right back to Coull, who chipped a second shot over top Welsh to make it 1-0.
The goal seemed to light a fire under the Lady Rovers, who quickly flipped the field and put pressure on the Clarion net.
Lindemuth had a header attempt on a corner kick go wide in the 15th minute before Sysko tied things just before the 16-minute mark. Wood made a nice pass into Sysko, who just like Coull had her first shot stopped but put in the rebound attempt.
Brockway struck again to take the lead in the 20th minute. The Lady Rovers earned a corner kick, which Decker took. She sent a low, hard ball into the box that skipped past the hands of keeper Hazlett. The ball bounced up off a defender and was redirected home by Lindemuth for a 2-1 lead.
Clarion answered back in the 29th minute, as Lerch beat Welsh to knot things at 2-2. It looked like things may go to the half even, but the Lady Rovers put in a late goal to regain the lead at 3-2 before the break.
Sysko set up the goal, playing a ball though the Clarion defense that Wood onto in stride. She made a quick deke around Hazlett, who came out to challenge, and blasted home a shot with 3:23 on the clock.
Brockway took that 3-2 advantage into the final 40 minutes, where Clarion scored on its first shot when Coull netted her second of the game 5:25 into the half.
The whole game changed just over four minutes later when Lerch was injured. Clarion mustered just one shot after Lerch went out, and Welsh stopped that effort by Grabiak in 56th minute. Welsh had five saves on the day.
Wood’s second goal at the game at the 52:07 mark put the Lady Rovers up for good. Sysko made it 5-3 when she chipped a shot over Hazlett with 19:19 remaining.
Lindemuth punctuated Brockway’s victory when she scored on a laser shot from the left, top edge of the box that found its way into the top, right corner of the net.
“After getting the lead (in 2nd half), they did a good job focusing on game management. The other team had a player go down, and that was unfortunate. But, they (Clarion) kept good sportsmanship throughout the game, and it was still a good game regardless.”
Brockway, now 4-2 on the season, travels to Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
BROCKWAY 6,
CLARION 3
Score by Halves
Clarion 2 1 — 3
Brockway 3 3 — 6
Scoring Summary
First Half
C—Alexis Coull, 13:09.
BW—Lily Sysko (Danielle Wood assist), 15:57.
BW—Morgan Lindemuth (Amanda Decker assist), 19:18.
C—Evelyn Lerch, 28:28.
BW—Danielle Wood (Lily Sysko assist), 36:37.
Second Half
C—Alexis Coull, 45:25.
BW—Danielle Wood (Amanda Decker assist), 52:07.
BW—Lily Sysko, 60:41.
BW—Morgan Lindemuth, 68:50.
Statistics
Shots: Clarion 12, Brockway 18. Saves: Clarion 9 (Hannah Hazlett), Brockway 5 (Rylee Welsh). Corner kicks: Clarion 6, Brockway 5.