BROCKWAY — Brockway hosted Sheffield for a doubleheader Thursday in a matchup of two teams searching for their first win of the season.
And by the end of a long afternoon, both teams had come away with that elusive victory.
Sheffield won the opener with a lopsided 25-5 victory in four innings.
Brockway jumped out to a 12-2 lead after one inning in Game 2 before pulling out a wild 24-16 contest for its firs win of the season. No further details were available from Game 2 as of press time.
Sheffield sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first in the opener, scoring seven runs on three hits, four walks and two hit batsmen.
Sarah Heller played the Lady Wolverines first run with a single to left, while Ashley Fredericks followed with a RBI single to center. A second run scored on that play on an error in the outfield.
After a walk loaded the bases, Victoria Childress ripped a two-run single to right to make it 5-0. Sheffield’s sixth run came home on a wild pitch before Mya Grubbs singled home Childress to make it 7-0.
All seven Sheffield runs scored with two outs in the inning.
Brockway answered back with a big bottom of the first itself to get back into the contest.
Morgan Lindemuth led off the inning with a single before Madison Barefield beat out an infield hit. Sheffield erased Lindemuth at third on a fielder’s choice. Mackenzie Overbeck then walked to load the bases for Morgan Rendos, who singled home Barefield.
After Emma Cavalline popped up to the pitcher, Grace Stewart delivered a clutch two-out, two-run double to make it a 7-3 game. Callie Barber then reached on an error that allowed both Rendos and Stewart to score to get the Lady Rovers with two at 7-5 after one inning.
That’s as close as Brockway got though, as Marissa Grubbs shut down the Lady Rovers from there over the final three innings.
Grubbs struck out the side in the second around singles by Emily Botwright and Barefield, who was 2-for-3 in the game.
Rendos collected her second hit, a single to lead off the third, but proved to be Brockway’s final base runner of the game.
With Grubbs silencing the Brockway bats after the first, Sheffield seized control of the game with a seven-run second highlighted by a three-run double by Emily Leichtenberger.
Sheffield tacked on three more runs in the third — two on a single fro, Faite Smith — before invoking the 15-run mercy rule with eight more runs in the fourth.
Grubbs helped her own cause in the fourth with a two-run, inside-the-park home run. Childress added a RBI double in the frame, while Fredericks had a two-run single.
Childress was 4-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored for the Lady Wolverines. Heller and Fredericks each had three hits, with Fredericks driving in three runs.
Marissa Grubbs, Mya Grubbs and Smith each had two hits in the win. Smith collected three RBIs and Mya Grunns two.
Brockway, 0-7 pending the outcome of the second game Thursday, travels to Brookville for a doubleheader on Monday. The Lady Rovers’ game originally scheduled for today against Elk County Catholic has been postponed to May 9.
