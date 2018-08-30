BROCKWAY — Onward and upward.
Those are the kind of thoughts surrounding the Brockway High School volleyball team this season.
The Lady Rovers struggled through a winless campaign last season under first-year head coach Crystal Powell, but that’s in the past.
Taking over a program comes with inherent issues which Powell understood. So, instead of frustration, she kept her players focused on improving with each game and is seeing some of that pay off already.
“We’re progressing a lot faster,” Powell said. “I have to attribute that to the girls working together as a team. They’re hungry and they want more. They know where we left off and they’re not satisfied.
“They’re taking every opportunity as a learning experience, and we’re moving forward. That’s the key part for us.”
The Lady Rovers list 17 players on their roster this season, with just four seniors and no juniors.
All four seniors, — Mikayla Duffalo, Abby Alford, Madison Barefield and Jordan Faith — are returning from last year but will find themselves in different roles this year.
“This year’s team came in understanding that we have to work together as a team and they have been,” Powell said. “They’ve been pushing each other at practice and our senior leadership has been great. They’ve been stepping up into their new roles and we’re moving along.”
Duffalo will go to the middle while Alford and Barefield, who was the libero last year, will move to the outside. Faith is likely to be the setter.
Sophomores Lexi Gorham will also be in the middle along with Mackenzie Webster, who may also spend time at setter.
Sophomores Grace Stewart and Miranda Mancini along with freshman Ciara Morelli will also fill in as needed.
While their lack of experience may show early in the season, it’s just another step that the Lady Rovers expect as they move forward.
“We’re always looking for continuous improvement,” Powell said. “Right now, it’s focusing one day and one game at a time. But those sophomores are going to gain a lot of experience on the court this year and carry it forward.”
Brockway will open the season at the A-C Valley Tournament this weekend.
ROSTER
Seniors: Abby Alford, Madison Barefield, Mikayla Duffalo, Jordan Faith.
Sophomores: Kylee Fink, Lexi Gorham, Miranda Mancini, Alyx Rosman, Brooklynn Skinner, Grace Stewart, Mackenzie Webster, Natalie Wilson.
Freshmen: Cassie Kinser, Zoe Moore, Ciara Morelli, Lauren Schmader, Mollie Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.