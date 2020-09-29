BROCKWAY — Brockway used a strong defensive performance and a timely second half goal to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over visiting Brookville at Frank Varischetti Field Monday night.
The Lady Rovers defense held the visitors to just five shots in the game, with only two going on net, as Rylee Welsh, who took over in the second half for starting goalkeeper Lillian Heilbrun, made both saves to preserve the shutout.
On the other end the hosts were not without scoring chances throughout the night, as they finished with 22 shots, but were only able to find the back of the net once.
Amanda Decker broke through for Brockway in the 60th minute for the game’s lone goal to lead her team to the win.
Danielle Wood set the play up by making a strong run into the 18-yard box as Brookville goalkeeper Avery Gilhousen charged off her line on the play.
Wood chipped a shot over Gilhousen, but the shot did not have enough power as it slowly rolled towards the left post where a Brookville player chased the ball down and attempted to clear the danger.
Instead that clearance attempt went directly to Decker, who converted on a wide open net with a well struck shot to break the tie just 43 seconds shy of the midway point of the second half.
“They knew that they were going to get one, they were making fantastic runs through and we knew we just had to finish off with the ball in the back of the net,” Brockway head coach Juli Esposito said. “We found one and that was all we needed tonight.”
The opening 25-plus minutes of the game saw the teams combine for just one shot, as that came off the leg of Brockway’s Morgan Linemuth in the 4th minute, but her attempt went just wide of the right post.
The Lady Rovers put their first shot on goal with 14:35 left in the opening half as their pressure in the attacking third began to pick up.
Brockway had a few scoring opportunities in the final 10 minutes of the first half, as with 3:48 left in the half Decker sent a high shot towards goal from well outside the box.
Gilhousen first looked to charge off her line and pick the ball off in the air, but hesitated as the ball bounced over her head and towards the goal line.
The keeper was able to chase the ball down, as she bobbled the ball, which then bounced off the post before she was able to corral the ball.
With under a minute remaining in the half, Morgan Lindemuth fired a shot on goal, as Gilhouse turned the chance away while coming off her line on the play.
The rebound bounced straight to Lily Sysko, who fired a shot from deep that sailed just over the bar as the teams headed into the half tied at zero.
Brockway continued to put the pressure on early in the second half, as its best scoring opportunity in the early going came when Delaney Wineberg caught Gilhousen slightly off her line.
Wineberg fired a shot from 35 yards out which sailed towards the right post, but the ball went just wide, finding the side netting as the game remained scoreless.
Decker then eventually broke through in the 60th minute with the eventual game-winner.
The Lady Raiders fought back in the final 10 minutes, as their only two shots on goal came in the final 5:38 of the game, but Welsh was able to turn away both attempts.
With the seconds winding down, Brookville had a flurry in front of the net which led to a player sending a shot wide of the post as time ran out and the Lady Rovers secured the 1-0 win.
“Our defense really packed in and played a really good game to keep us in it,” Esposito said. “We really stressed the importance of packing in our defense and making sure we clog the middle up.”
“These girls have really been proving themselves lately, even with a couple losses, they’ve never stopped fighting.”
Brockway is back in action Thursday as it hosts Clarion, while Brookville welcomes Curwensville Saturday.
BROCKWAY 1, BROOKVILLE 0
Score By Halves
Brookville 0 0 — 0
Brockway 0 1 — 1
Second Half
BW—Amanda Decker, 59:17
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 5, Brockway 22. Saves: Brookville 11 (Avery Gilhousen), Brockway 2 (Lillian Heilbrun 0, Rylee Welsh 2). Corner kicks: Brookville 0, Brockway 4.