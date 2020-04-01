BROCKWAY — After only finding the win column a combined four times over the past two seasons, expectations were beginning to grow for Brockway as it welcomed in a large group of underclassmen.
Those new players, as well as five returning two-year starters, may not get the chance to showcase their talents this season as the season has been put on halt along with the rest of the sports world due to COVID-19.
The Lady Rovers lost a trio of seniors off last season’s squad that finished the year 3-11 in Callie Barber, Madison Barefield and Maggie Schmader as they were set to rely on some new faces this season.
“We should be able to fill in those positions with some incoming freshmen and new players,” Brockway head coach Tom Bussard said.
Those younger players account for more than half of the roster, as the 19-member team includes three seniors, four juniors, six sophomores and six freshmen.
The upperclassmen group includes senior Mackenzie Overbeck and junior Morgan Lindemuth, who will likely be the Lady Rovers’ leaders both at the plate and in the field this season.
Last season, Lindemuth finished tied for a team-high in hits with 10, while Overbeck followed with nine and led the team with eight runs batted in.
The duo will also split time in the circle along with freshman Gabby Hertl, as Bussard said a key for his team this season is to limit the amount of walks they issue.
While the team has five two-year starters returning, its head coach noted inexperience is still a factor.
“The girls haven’t been playing for a long time,” Bussard said. “Most started in ninth grade or junior high, but a good group of younger girls coming up will help.”
The team’s other two seniors, Emma Cavalline and Katie McMeekin, will see time at first base and in the outfield, respectively.
Junior grace Stewart could also see time at first base, while Hertl and freshman Stephanie Stage are in the mix behind the plate.
Madalyn Schmader will see time at second base along with Hannah Zuccolotto, while Taylor Rhed, Bri Thomas and Zoe Moore could pick up playing time in the outfield.
When they are not in the circle, Lindemuth and Overbeck will start at shortstop, another position at which Hertl could see playing time as well as third base, where she will share time with Madalyn Heckman.
“Lindemuth and Overbeck have both been putting some time in during the offseason to improve their pitching,” Bussard said. “I’m also excited to see some of the players who have gained two years of experience in the junior high program come up to varsity.”
As for the season currently being in jeopardy, Bussard said the team will deal with whatever happens.
ROSTER
Seniors: Emma Cavalline, Mackenzie Overbeck, Katie McMeekin. Juniors: Grace Stewart, Morgan Lindemuth, Liz Palmer, Bri Thomas. Sophomores: Alyssa Deitz, Hannah Zuccolotto, Lauren Jessup, Madalyn Heckman, Morgan Carnahan, Zoe Moore. Freshmen: Madalyn Schmader, Gabby Hertl, Stephanie Stage, Nyqal Baker, Taylor Rhed, Emily Yates.