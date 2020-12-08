BROCKWAY — Brockway will look to build off a strong 2019-20 campaign as it returns a strong core of key players with increased experience on the hardwood this season.
The Lady Rovers are coming off a bounce back season which ended with a loss to Ridgway in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals as they finished the year with a record of 12-11.
Macie Smith is the lone senior gone from that team as Brockway returns many of its key players including the dynamic junior duo of Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery.
The pair led the team in scoring last season as its only players to average in double figures, as Wood led the way with 11.7 points per game while Buttery averaged a double-double on the year with 11.1 points per game to go along with a team-leading 12.2 rebounds per game.
Ciara Morelli also returns for her junior campaign as another key factor for Brockway, as the trio all have two full years of experience.
“We’re looking to those three to be our leaders,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “Buttery with her rebounding and her scoring, either inside or out, it’s tough for teams to guard her.”
The Rover head coach added that Wood is a key factor running the offense, while the team is looking to make Morelli, who was the team’s top defender last season, a bigger part of the offense this season as well.
The junior class is rounded out by Morgan Carnahan, who will also see playing time along with sophomores Madelyn Schmader and Nikki Baker, who both saw plenty of playing time as freshmen.
Senior Sarah Rosman will also see time on the court, while Alyx Rosman rounds out the senior class, joining the team for the first time this season.
Also no longer with the team is Morgan Lindemuth, who averaged 8.9 points per game last season as a junior, while Smith averaged 2.8 points per game in her final season with the Lady Rovers.
Brockway also has five freshmen on the roster this season, a couple of whom could work their way into varsity roles.
As for last season’s playoff berth and first-round loss, Esposito noted the experience was vital for such a young lineup and will push them to return to the playoffs this year.
“It made these kids even hungrier, unfortunately we did not have a summer league, which would have really helped these kids out,” Esposito said.
He added that while his team, despite still being relatively young, has plenty of experience, they will be tested with a exceptionally challenging schedule.
“This is the toughest schedule our school has ever played,” Esposito said. “We’re playing almost every District 9 champion from last year, we’ve added Punxsutawney and we’re playing Brookville again which had dropped off the schedule for a year and we have a possibility of playing DuBois three or four times.”
As for keys to the season, Esposito is putting an emphasis on defense, noting a strong defense will help lead to turnovers and fast breaks.
The Lady Rovers will look to play quickly this season as they have in the past, something their head coach is hoping will compensate for their lack of size as a team.
“We are just hoping that we can get the ball down the floor as quickly as we can and create turnovers so we can continue to use our speed and score,” Esposito said. “We are an aggressive team, we’re a physical team, but we’re not tall at all.”
Another important factor in being able to get out on fast-breaks is rebounding, as Esposito said he is putting an emphasis on fundamentals, boxing out and kicking the ball to the outside to get the offense started.
While Brockway has experience, Esposito noted that with a few players being forced to quarantine, he has been unable to get his full team together for practice for parts of the preseason.
The Lady Rover coach noted he has been stressing to his players to stay patient as there are many unknowns with the upcoming season due to COVID-19.
“There may be cancelled games, there could be cancelled practices, there could be a possibility with making up games that we could play four games in a week,” Esposito said.
“We’ve been working on trying to get the kids in the best shape we can, but at the same time not knowing what the future is going to hold and that’s the same for every team.”
Brockway will host its Tip-Off Tournament Friday and Saturday, as it takes on Moniteau in the nightcap on the opening day at 8 p.m. while DuBois faces Clarion in the other first-round contest at 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s winners will then meet in the championship game Saturday at 2 p.m., while the opening round losers will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the consolation game.
ROSTER
Seniors: Sarah Rosman, Alyx Rosman. Juniors: Selena Buttery, Ciara Morelli, Danielle Wood, Morgan Carnahan. Sophomores: Madelyn Schmader, Nikki Baker. Freshmen: Raegan Gelnette, Lauren Rendos, Lillie Dierolf, Madalyn Bennett, Lily Heilbrun.