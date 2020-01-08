RIDGWAY — Brockway got a free throw from Danielle Wood in the final minute as it held off a fourth-quarter rally by Ridgway to secure a 28-27 victory on the road Tuesday night.
With the win, the Lady Rovers have won three of their last four games to return to .500 on the season at 5-5.
“To win up here in Ridgway, its a really tough place to win and the kids kept their heads, we hit the foul shot when we needed it to get us that one-point lead,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “What a great team effort and defensive effort, we played very good defense tonight, Ridgway is a good team and they are physical and we withstood everything that they came at us with.”
Brockway took a five-point lead at 22-17 into the fourth quarter, before the hosts fought back to tie the game at 27 on a bucket from Lindsay Steis with 2:50 remaining in the game.
The score proved to be the final field goal of the night, as the two defenses ruled the play down the stretch before Wood drew a foul at the top of the key to get Brockway into the bonus with 17.6 seconds remaining.
The sophomore was able to convert the front end of the one-and-one to give the Lady Rovers the lead, but saw her second attempt bounce off the rim.
Macie Smith was able to track down the offensive rebound off of the miss and eventually find Wood, who was fouled once again with 9.7 seconds to go.
This time, Wood was unable to convert the front end, as Ridgway got the ball up court and called a timeout to draw up a potential game-winning play with 3.5 seconds left.
On the ensuing inbounds, the Lady Rovers, who had multiple fouls left to give, fouled with 2.1 seconds on the clock as the home side set up another play from the baseline.
The inbounds pass found its way to Julie Peterson, who got a contested shot off before the buzzer, but the ball rolled off the rim as Brockway held on for the 28-27 win.
“We’re taking it one game at a time and the kids are really enjoying this,” Esposito said. “Our shooting was off tonight but we withstood it with our defense.”
Both teams got off to a slow start offensively on the night, as Peyton Delhunty scored the game’s first points for Ridgway (6-3) at the 5:02 mark before Ciara Morelli got the Lady Rovers on the board to tie the game with three minutes remaining in the opening frame.
Gabbi Rohr added a score with 15 seconds left to put the Lady Elkers up 6-4, before a free throw from Wood made it a one-point game heading into the second quarter.
Brockway then used a dominant second-quarter performance in which it held a 12-4 edge to take a 17-10 lead into the half.
The Lady Rovers opened the frame on a 7-0 run as Morgan Lindemuth got the scoring started with a free throw, before Selena Buttery knocked down a pair of foul shots followed by buckets from Madelyn Schmader and Wood made it a 12-6 game.
Wood finished with a game-high 11 points, while Buttery chipped in seven in the win.
Ridgway eventually got on the board in the second on a jump shot by Steis at the 2:37 mark of the quarter.
After a pair of foul shots from Steis cut the deficit to four inside the final minute of the first half, Macie Smith responded with a pair of free throws of her own before Sarah Rosman closed the quarter by going 1-of-2 at the line to send Brockway into the half up seven.
Six of the Lady Rovers’ 14 points in the second quarter came from the foul line, as the visitors finished the night 11-of-18 at the line, while Ridgway went 7-of-9 from the stripe.
The teams traded scores in the third quarter, before a basket by Christina Fullem got the Lady Elkers within five with 3:08 left in the quarter, which proved to be the final points of the frame.
Fullem led Ridgway with nine points on the night, while Steis added eight and Peterson followed with six points.
Lindemuth turned away a Ridgway shot at the buzzer to help her team take a 22-17 advantage into the fourth.
Ridgway then opened the final quarter of play on a 10-5 run to tie the game with 2:50 to go before Wood’s free throw in the closing seconds proved to be the only point score over the last two minutes and change as the Lady Rovers escaped with the one-point win.
“They played hard and it’s just a good learning experience for us, Brockway played a good game and the second quarter was big where we got outscored 12 to four,” Ridgway head coach John Bennardi said. “We have to be more focused on our end, we just can’t come in here and expect people to roll over for us, being at home should be an advantage, but it wasn’t tonight.”
Brockway is back in action Thursday as it travels to face Cameron County, while Ridgway returns to the court Monday on the road against Johnsonburg.