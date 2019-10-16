BROCKWAY — Six goals in the span of 22:08 in the first half powered Brockway to a 6-0 victory over visiting Ridgway at Frank Varischetti Field Tuesday night.
The Lady Rovers dominated the possession in the opening half, as their pressure in Ridgway’s end paid off in the seventh minute on a set piece.
Brockway (13-1) earned a corner kick as Morrigan Decker stepped up on the near side and sent a cross into the middle that eventually found its way to Morgan Lindemuth.
Lindemuth was able to chip a shot out of a crowd of players and over Ridgway goalkeeper Megan Rohr to get the home side on the board 6:46 into the game.
“That’s been one of the biggest things this season, we always try to tell them that right from the first whistle to put the pressure on,” Brockway head coach Jess Leadbetter said. “Try to score some quick goals and tonight was the first night we actually had a couple quick goals and put some nice plays together.”
The Lady Rovers doubled their lead just under 10 minutes later when Chanell Britten sent a pass into the box to Paris Stern who finished it off with a goal to make it 2-0.
Just 20 seconds later Brockway added another goal to its lead, as Britten forced a turnover by the Ridgway (2-16) defense near the top of the box before carrying it into the box and firing a shot into the net to make it a three-goal game 16:55 in.
Throughout the game and especially in the first half, Brockway had a clear advantage in the middle third of the field.
“Our midfielders definitely did a really good job tonight, we’ve been working on trapping a lot and just controlling the midfield,” Leadbetter said. “They definitely did that and Ridgway had a lot of defenders packed in the box tonight, so I think that opened up the midfield for us.”
Less than a minute later the Lady Rovers were able to convert on another set piece as they scored their second goal off of a corner kick in the half.
This time it was Amanda Decker who took the cross into the center of the box, as Britten was able to volley the ball out of the air and into the net to give the home side a 4-0 lead.
In the 28th minute, the offensive onslaught continued by the Lady Rovers, as Morrigan Decker sent a shot on goal from well outside the box.
The shot went just high and bounced off the crossbar and back into play, as Britten got on the end of the redirect and converted an open look on goal to finish off her hat trick just 27:15 into the game.
Morrigan Decker recorded her third assist of the game in the 29th minute, as she set up Stern for her second goal of the night.
The senior sent a through ball towards the end line to the right of the Lady Elkers’ goal, as Stern tracked down the ball just a couple yards from the end line.
Stern then fired a tough-angle shot on goal that found its way over Rohr and underneath the crossbar for the final goal of the game to give Brockway a 6-0 lead with 11:06 to go in the opening half.
Brockway finished the game with a 31-6 edge in shots as it also had eight corner kicks on the night to Ridgway’s one.
“It’s been one of those seasons, its a rebuilding year for Ridgway, we knew coming in we’re playing the number one seed (Brockway),” Ridgway head coach Greg Maddalena said. “Hats of to them, they’re a really good team and they’ll well.”
“We’re just young and rebuilding, we lost eight seniors last year and it just goes through cycles.”
Brockway wraps up its regular season Thursday on the road against Elk County Catholic at 4:30 p.m.