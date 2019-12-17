BROCKWAY — After a tightly-contested opening quarter, Brockway took over the rest of the game on its way to a commanding 36-15 victory over visiting A-C Valley Monday night.
With the game tied at nine after one quarter of play, the Lady Rovers were dominant on the defensive end the rest of the night, especially in the second quarter when they held the visitors scoreless.
“We worked on defense from the last loss that we had against DCC, the whole way through we have emphasized our defense,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “I told the kids our defense was going to start winning us ball games.”
“Our offense was a little bit stagnant here and there, but we hit some great shots and moved the ball on offense and I attribute it all to all the communication we had.”
While Brockway (2-3) was only able to hit three shots in the frame, all three came from behind the arc as it doubled up the Lady Falcons at 18-9 heading into the half.
The home side continued its strong defensive play after the break, holding A-C Valley to just six points in the second half, four in the third and two in the fourth quarter that came just before the final buzzer to close out the 21-point victory.
Things got off to a back-and-forth start in the opening quarter as the two teams traded the lead before eventually being knotted at nine after eight minutes of action.
Ciara Morelli got the scoring started for the Lady Rovers with a basket at the 7:20 mark of the quarter after both teams’ first possessions ended with turnovers.
The game’s next score did not come for nearly two minutes, as Selena Buttery grabbed and offensive rebound and scored for the home side to make it a 4-0 game.
A-C Valley responded with a quick 4-0 run on baskets just 20 seconds apart to tie the game, the second of which coming on a fast-break layup off a Lady Rovers turnover.
The visitors took their first lead of the night at 9-8 with 2:55 to go in the first quarter on a score by Baylee Blauser before Buttery went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line on the ensuing possession to tie the game with the final points of the quarter with 2:46 remaining.
The Lady Rovers then used a stout defensive performance in the second quarter to hold A-C Valley scoreless and take the lead for good.
Brockway kept the visitors out of the paint offensively for nearly the entire quarter, while also not allowing them to get any open looks on the outside.
On the other end, three Lady Rovers each hit one three-pointer apiece to give them a nine-point lead heading into the locker room.
Morelli hit the first at the 7:11 mark, before Morgan Lindemuth added a trey near the midway point of the quarter and Buttery added a three of her own with 1:53 left in the first half.
A-C Valley had the final possession of the half, but Brockway’s defense, which forced seven turnovers in the quarter and 21 on the night, knocked the ball away in the closing seconds as the Lady Falcons were unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.
Danielle Wood became the fourth Lady Rover to hit a trey, draining a shot from deep for the first points of the second half at the 5:53 mark of the third quarter.
The Lady Knights broke a 13:58 scoreless draught when Meah Ielase was able to score on the inside with 4:56 left in the frame.
Wood added her second three-pointer of the quarter on the next trip down the court, while Buttery and Macie Smith each added buckets in the final minute to send Brockway into the final quarter of play with a 28-13 lead.
Wood finished the night with a game-high 12 points for the Lady Rovers, while Buttery chipped in eight and Lindemuth and Morelli added five points apiece.
Brockway then scored the first eight points of the fourth before Blauser scored on a fast-break layup in the final seconds to bring the final score to 36-15.
“Everyone contributed tonight, all 10 of them and we beat a tough team,” Esposito said. “I’m really proud of the kids.”
Brockway is back in action Friday night as it hits the road to take on Elk County Catholic.