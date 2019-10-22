BROCKWAY — In its final home match of the 2019 season, the Brockway volleyball team jumped out to a lead in the opening set as it looked to hold off a rally from Sheffield in the late portions of the set.
Holding a 22-21 advantage and the serve, the Lady Rovers were unable to close out the set, as the visitors won the final four points to take the set 25-22 before finishing off the sweep with a 25-21 second-set win and a dominant 25-6 victory in the third set.
“We’re having trouble finding how to finish a game, some of our stronger servers fell short and we depend on them early,” said Brockway head coach Sam Maze. “We’re getting there, but we just don’t have a long enough season and everybody else is getting there too.”
After the teams traded service faults in the early going, the Lady Wolverines had the serve leading 2-1, but a kill by Mackenzie Webster evened the set at two and brought the serve back to the home side of the court.
Webster then took the service line and rattled off three straight points including an ace to give the Lady Rovers the early lead, as later on a pair of points by Mikayla Grieneisen gave Brockway a 9-4 advantage.
The Lady Wolverines responded right away as a service fault allowed Annabel Sheldon to take to the service line and secure three points in a row behind back-to-back aces and a block from Tori Childress as the visitors quickly cut the deficit to 9-8.
The two teams then went back-and-forth over the middle portion of the first set, as a side out gave Brockway a 15-13 lead and sent Webster to the line as she looked to help her team add to its lead.
Instead, a kill by Lynne Grubbs gave the serve back to Sheffield, as Marissa Grubbs, who had a monster night at the service line, secured three-straight points with a pair of aces to give her team a 17-15 edge.
A Lady Wolverine service fault, followed by a kill from Mikayla Grieneisen on a Lexi Gorham service allowed the Lady Rovers to tie the opening set at 17, as the two sides also saw ties at 18, 19 and 20 before back-to-back points by Sheffield gave it a 22-20 edge.
A side out then a service point by Madison Marzullo tied things up at 22 for the home side, as Marzullo looked to continue a run at the line and help secure a first-set win for the Lady Rovers.
Sheffield had other ideas, as a side out gave them the service and a 23-22 advantage before Emily Leichtenberger recorded a pair of service points, the first on a kill by Lynzie Grubbs and the second on an ace, to finish off the 25-22 win in the opening set for the away side.
In the second set, a five-point service run by Leicthenberger gave Sheffield a 7-2 edge, an advantage it would only relinquish for one brief period later in the set on its way to taking a commanding two-set lead.
The run included a pair of aces, as the Lady Wolverines finished the match with a 18-4 edge in aces, along with one kill apiece from Annabel Sheldon and Lynzie Grubbs.
“They (Sheffield) definitely brought a better serve tonight than we did,” Maze said. “They had three strong servers and every time they were up we would have a lead and then there it goes.”
Brockway battled back led by Grieneisen, who recorded a kill and followed with three service points in a row helped by an ace and a Marzullo kill to trim the deficit to 8-7.
The Lady Rovers recaptured the lead near the midway point of the set as a service fault by the visitors allowed Marzullo to take to the service line.
The freshman then won three-straight points as Webster recorded a block to aid the run that eventually gave the home side a 15-14 edge.
Sheffield then went on a 9-1 run to jump out to a 23-16 advantage behind a three-point run that included two aces by Megan Johnson and a four-point service run from Leichtenberger.
Brockway would not go down without a fight, as a kill by Grieneisen trimmed the deficit to 23-17 and sent Gorham to the line, as the Lady Rover junior ripped off a run of four straight service points to bring her team within two at 23-21.
The Lady Wolverines halted the run there, as a side out followed by a Johnson kill on Marissa Grubbs’ service closed out the set at 25-21.
Trailing 5-3 in the third set, Webster looked to get something going for the Lady Rovers as she took to the service line after a side out.
Instead, a kill by Sheldon quickly returned the serve to Sheffield’s side of the court, as Marissa Grubbs and the Lady Wolverines put the match away from there.
Marissa Grubbs put together a dominant run form the service line, winning 15 points in a row behind eight aces to give her side a commanding 20-3 edge.
The Lady Wolverine finished with 19 service points along with 10 aces, while Leichtenberger added 12 service points nd Johnson finished with nine for the visitors.
Later in the set with the score at 21-6 after a Marzullo kill, Sheldon brought the serve back to Sheffield’s side with a kill as she then finished the match off at the line.
Marzullo and Grieneisen led the way for Brockway with three kills apiece as well as finishing with seven and six points, respectively, from the service line.
Sheldon won the final three points that included a Childress kill as the Lady Wolverines finished off the sweep with a 25-6 win in the third set.
Brockway closes out its season on the road today against DuBois.