BROCKWAY — Coming off its biggest win in recent memory Saturday night at Coudersport (40-33), the Brockway girls basketball team experienced a bit of a letdown Wednesday night at home against Johnsonburg in its first game since that victory.
However, the Lady Rovers used a smothering defensive effort to overcome 27 turnovers and a poor night at the foul line (9 of 17) to run past the Ramettes for a 44-20 victory.
Fortunately for Brockway, it forced Johnsonburg into 29 turnovers, many of which led to easy transition buckets in what proved to be a lopsided outcome despite there being just a two turnover difference between the teams in the contest.
The sophomore duo of Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood led the Lady Rovers, scoring 15 points each. Buttery hauled in 11 rebounds to post yet another double-double on the season while having four steals. Wood had a team-high six steals. Fellow junior Morgan Lindemuth added six points, six rebounds and five steals.
The win was the fifth straight for Brockway (8-5) and its sixth in the past seven games following a 2-4 start. The five-game winning streak is the program’s first since the 2014-15 season when it won five in a row from Jan. 16-Feb. 9. That squad was led by senior Juli Esposito and freshmen Leah Lindemuth and Kaitlyn Morelli and finished the season 12-10.
“Our big thing is our defense,. And, we played a good first half,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “We were sloppy though. As intense as we played Saturday in that second half, it definitely was a letdown tonight. You can’t fault anyone, though. It’s the way it happens sometimes.
“But, we played well enough to win. I know they (Ramettes) are a young team, and we are too. We just have a little more experience from our kids playing last year.
“We’re also finding ways to win this year when we don’t play our best., and we’re more mature than I thought we would be this year. I think we’ve surprised a lot of people with where we’re at right now, but the kids are working really hard. We just need to keep it going.”
Johnsonburg opened the scoring on a free throw by Tess Kocjancic 27 seconds into the game but it was all Brockway from there in the quarter. The Lady Rovers, who forced six Ramette turnovers in the period, outscored Johnsonburg 12-3 the rest of the quarter to lead 12-4 after one. Buttery had seven of her 15 points in the opening eight minutes.
Both teams struggled to keep the ball in the second quarter as they combined for 18 turnovers (10 by Johnsonburg). But, Brockway was able to create points off those turnovers as they outscored the Ramettes 14-2 to take a 28-6 lead into halftime.
Buttery and Wood each had five points in the quarter, while Emma Myers scored the Ramettes’ lone hoop with 2:15 remaining in the half.
Johnsonburg opened the second half with a Kaci Stelene hoop, but Brockway countered with a Wood hoop and 3-pointer by Lindemuth to go up 33-8.
Kocjancic then scored on a nifty inbounds play under her own basket where she bounced the inbounds pass off the back of a Brockway defender to herself to score with 4:43 on the clock.
That proved to be Johnsonburg’s final basket of the quarter though as Brockway closed on a 5-2 spurt to lead 38-12 after three. Wood dropped in seven points in the quarter.
Esposito started to work in his four reserves for most of the fourth, a quarter the Ramettes won 8-6 after forcing 10 Lady Rover turnovers.
Kocjancic and Stelene led the Ramettes with five points each. Stelene added eight rebounds.
Brockway returns to action Monday when it plays at DuBois in the schools’ annual Pink Game. Johnsonburg (1-11) hosts Brookville on Friday.