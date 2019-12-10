BROCKWAY — With the game tied at eight near the midway point of the opening quarter, Brockway surrendered a quick 11-0 run to visiting West Shamokin as it never looked back on its way to a 48-27 road victory Monday night.
The teams were back-and-forth early, as Brockway’s Selena Buttery hit her second three-pointer of the early going to tie the game at eight with 3:47 left in the first quarter.
Shelby Cessna responded for the Lady Wolves with a trey of her own on the next possession before adding another three just under a minute later to push the lead to six.
A turnover by the Lady Rovers on the ensuing inbounds pass out of a timeout led to a bucket on the inside from Sophie Fusaro, who then added a three-pointer on West Shamokin’s next trip down the court to cap the 11-0 run.
The home side was plagued by turnovers in the opening frame, as it turned the ball over 10 times in the opening eight minutes.
“We knew from playing them (West Shamokin) last year how quick they are,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “They are probably the fastest team we’ll play all year.”
“We tried to stress to them how to break the press, we’ve been over it, we just tried to go through them rather than underneath them with our passes.”
Brockway (1-2) stopped the bleeding a bit when Danielle Wood scored the final points of the quarter on a hard drive to the basket with 1:28 to go as the teams headed into the second quarter with the visitors leading 19-10.
The Lady Rovers then were able to shut down the West Shamokin offensive attack in the early portions of the second quarter, but were unable to get much going on their own offensive end.
The only score of the first four minutes of the second came on a basket by Buttery at the 6:15 make, as Morgan Lindemuth added a score with 3:31 left in the half to trim the deficit to five at 19-14.
West Shamokin then responded by closing the half on a 8-2 run, as the Lady Rovers only points down the stretch came with just over a minute remaining on a basket from Wood, as the visitors stretched their lead back to double figures heading into the locker room at 27-16.
Things then began to get away from Brockway in the third quarter, as it only managed two made field goals and five points in the frame as the Lady Wolves opened the second half on a 10-0 run on their way to pushing the lead out to 42-21 heading into the fourth.
The Lady Rovers’ lone points of the frame came on back-to-back processions, as Macie Smith scored on the inside and Buttery drained her third three-pointer of the night on the next trip down.
Buttery finished the night with a team-high 11 points while also pulling down 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double, while Wood and Lindemuth chipped in six points apiece in the loss.
Brockway’s offensive slump continued in the fourth quarter, as it once again was only able to convert a pair of field goals, both coming just 47 seconds apart from Lindemuth and Wood.
The Lady Rovers got a pair of free throws from Madison Marzullo in the final minute to bring the final score to 48-27.
“For a 3A team in the first half I thought we stayed with them for the most part,” Esposito said. “We’ve gotta learn how to play a full game now, we’ll be back here soon here to playing teams our level.”
“It’s a tough opening schedule for us, but it’s good for competition and to let these kids realize what we have to do.”
Brockway is back in action Wednesday as it plays host to DuBois Central Catholic with only a varsity game being played that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.