CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team was poised to make a move in District 9 last season with 11 letterwinners back from a 14-7 team that just missed out on a trip to the finals with a 3-0 loss to Redbank Valley.
But then the pandemic hit.
The Lady Tide, like all the rest of the high school spring sports teams, lost their 2020 season; and with it a group of four seniors, including a pair of long-time starters in Bailey Bloom (catcher) and Lauren Tozer (first base).
“Bailey was primed for a really good season,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “She had made her mistakes as an underclassmen and she was ready to guide the ship, and the ship never left the dock.
“We were ready as a team. I thought last year was going to be our year. So it was really disappointing.”
In addition to the losses to graduation, three more girls that would have been likely starters decided to not come out for the team this year.
So of the 11 letterwinners that would have played last year, only five are on the 2021 version of the Lady Tide. Those five are seniors Abby Pentz and Logan Sheeder and juniors Maddi Butler, Joslynne Freyer and Mackenzie Wall.
But Curwensville also welcomes back seniors Breanna Babcock and Taylor Simcox, junior Rylee Wiggins and sophomores Teagan Harzinski, Makenzie Hullihen, Shyanne Rudy and Kaylie Shaw, who all also earned letters last season since they were on the varsity team.
So the Lady Tide have 12 letterwinners, but only five with significant varsity playing time. Freshmen Marlee Gasper, Andriana Swatsworth and Nora Young are also on the team and could see some significant time.
“A lot of these girls are younger and don’t have a lot of varsity experience,” Leigey said.
The lack of returning starters also has Leigey moving a lot of key pieces around as he looks for the best defensive unit to put on the field.
Pentz and Sheeder, who were the shortstop and second baseman in previous seasons are shifting to the outfield where there is little experience on the team. Wall, the team’s third baseman in 2019-20 is moving over to short. And, Butler and Harzinski will take over for Bloom and Tozer at catcher and first base.
“We’re shuffling the pieces to make us competitive,” Leigey said. “I’m moving my shortstop to centerfield. Logan is probably going to play some right field. And Mackenzie Wall is probably going to play shortstop. I’ll be plugging in at second base. And we may make defensive switches in game depending on where the ball is flying to.
“I’m still trying to reshuffle the infield. I have a couple pretty good pieces there, but I’m still not sure how I’ll shuffle them all around.”
While the defense is up in the air, the Lady Tide are set in the circle with the return of Freyer, who went 10-8 with a 3.89 ERA, striking out 126 batters in 111 1/3 innings of work in her freshman season.
Freyer will also be a huge part of the offense, likely batting third. She led the team in average (.556), OBA (.615) and SLG (.929) as a freshman. She also rapped 13 doubles, four triples and a home run, while recording 32 RBIs.
Pentz and Sheeder will bat in front of her, while Wall is going to bat clean-up. Harzinski and Butler will likely bat fifth and sixth. Pentz hit .474 in 2019 with 11 doubles and five triples, while scoring 28 runs and knocking in 19. Pentz also added 10 stolen bases.
Sheeder hit .362 with 23 runs scored in 2019, while Wall batted .367 with 20 RBIs.
“I think we’ll be pretty good one through six,” Leigey said.
As for team goals, Leigey says it’s all about having fun.
“All we’re looking for is to be competitive,” he said. “I just want to have fun. When I was younger, like in 05-06, I was competitive and I just wanted to win. That was all it was about. Now, it’s just about getting on the field and giving everyone a moment.
“Everyone on this team deserves a moment in some game, whether we win, lose or tie. We just want to be as competitive as we can be and just live for a moment.”
Curwensville is scheduled to open its season March 29 at Johnsonburg.
Roster
Seniors: Breanna Babcock, Abby Pentz, Logan Sheeder, Taylor Simcox.
Juniors: Maddi Butler, Joslynne Freyer, MacKenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins.
Sophomores: Teagan Harzinski, Makenzie Hullihen, Shyanne Rudy, Kaylie Shaw.
Freshmen: Marlee Gasper, Andriana Swatsworth, Nora Young.