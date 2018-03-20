CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team won just nine games last year and lost to Johnsonburg in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs.
But, the Lady Tide return 10 letterwinners from last year’s team, added a letterwinner from DuBois Central Catholic and picked up a handful of underclassmen that are ready to challenge for starting positions on varsity, which makes head coach Allen Leigey hopeful for a competitive season.
“I look for us to be pretty competitive,” he said. “As long as our pitchers throw strikes and don’t walk a lot of batters, we’re going to be in a lot of games. And my younger players are going to get their feet wet (on varsity) and that’s going to go a long ways for us. The young girls played a lot over the summer as a unit.”
Seniors Mackenzie Anderson, Kelsi Bumbarger, Anne Hoover, Olivia McGarry, Sabrina Spencer and Mikayla Warren lead the letterwinners, which also include juniors Rachel LeGars, Keisha Maines and Ariel Zattoni and sophomores Bailey Bloom and Lauren Tozer. Spencer played for DCC last year, but transferred to Curwensville where she was also the starting point guard for the basketball team.
A group of four freshmen along with sophomore Alexzandria Zattoni are also already in the mix for significant playing time.
A couple returning letterwinners do have their starting positions set in LeGars (pitcher), Bloom (catcher) and Tozer (first base).
LeGars shared the circle with Clerissia Cole last season. But Cole transferred to West Branch, leaving most of the pitching duties to LeGars, who was 2-6 with a 5.83 ERA. However, she only walked eight batters in 42 innings, and Leigey is confident in her ability to keep Curwensville in games.
“Rachel is going to do a real good job, but losing Clerissia is a big loss,” Leigey said. “The two of them together kept us pretty solid in the circle.”
LeGars will be spelled by Pentz and has the luxury of tossing to Bloom, who improved a lot in her inaugural season behind the plate.
Tozer will be a big factor for the Lady Tide defensively with a glove capable of picking off errant throws from the infield.
Maines will reprise her role at second base, Pentz is taking over at shortstop for the graduated Kayley Harnett and Spencer will slide into the third base role vacated by Hannah Dixon, who was also lost to graduation.
“Sabrina Spencer is a really good ball player and she’s going to be my third baseman when Rachel is pitching,” Leigey said. “Abby is going to be a short with Keisha at second and that part of the infield is covered.”
Spencer will also take over the leadoff duties from Dixon. She hit .300 with 18 runs scored for DCC last season.
Pentz and Bloom will follow Spencer in the batting order with Tozer and Ariel Zattoni batting fourth and fifth. The rest of the batting lineup is up in the air
Bloom hit .323 last season with 14 runs scored and 13 RBIs, Tozer hit .271 and Zattoni batted .358.
Leigey said he asked the girls what their goals were and they said they would like to win 15. He was pleased with that but acknowledges it’s a pretty lofty goal coming off a 9-win campaign. The girls said they would be satisfied with 12 wins and absolutely expect 11.
“Our base goal is to win 11,” Leigey said. “That gets us in the playoffs. We just have to win eight to do that.”
Leigey says he hopes this group of girls is building a foundation, and that the Lady Tide can be competing for another district title sooner rather than later.
“This is a fun team,” he said. “The older girls are supportive and everyone knows that we are sort of building here. I’m hoping in another two or three years to at least get another district title.”
Curwensville opens the season March 26, hosting Clearfield.
ROSTER
Seniors: Mackenzie Anderson, Kelsi Bumbarger, Anne Hoover, Olivia McGarry, Sabrina Spencer, Jayna Vicary, Mikayla Warren. Juniors: Rachel LeGars, Keisha Maines, Ariel Zattoni. Sophomores: Bailey Bloom, Lauren Tozer, Alexzandria Zattoni. Freshmen: Erica Buck, Emma Caldwell, Ally Hess, Abby Pentz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.