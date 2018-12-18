DuBOIS — It wasn’t all that long ago that the DuBois gymnastics program was in danger of folding due to low numbers.
That’s far from the case now as second-year coach Taylor Schall enters the season with a robust 21-member squad despite losing two competitors (Wendy Weese and Dezyrae Stewart) to graduation and a handful of other underclassmen who are no longer with the program for various reasons.
The large roster Schall, a former standout gymnast for DuBois, has to work with this year features a good mix of veterans and talented newcomers — a blend that could lead to success not just this season but in the future.
Schall welcomes back six gymnasts who have competed at the high school level. That veteran group is led by sophomore Morgan Allman, DuBois’ lone returnee who competed at the PA Classic Gymnastics Championships a year ago, and seniors Heather Gilga and Perrin Chappel.
Allman finished 23rd in the all-around (31.433) in the Silver Division at the Classic after placing 25th on beam, 27th on vault, 28th on bars and 36th on floor as a freshman. She looks to be one of DuBois’ main all-around competitors again this season along with Gilga.
Also back for DuBois are juniors Madisyn Ashenfelter and Shana VanSteenberg and senior Amanda August, who returns to the program after a year away. August did compete as a freshman and sophomore.
Beyond those six, Schall has 15 newcomers — 14 of which are freshmen or sophomores. Two of those newcomers, freshmen Madee Finalle and Savannah Morelli, come to the team with club gymnastics experience.
“Having the experience back that we do is a great thing, and we also have a lot of new talent,” said Schall. “We have Amanda August back after taking off a year and all the seniors we have this year that we’ll be sad to lose. Morgan Allman also is back to go along with a lot of new talent that has come up.
“The starting lineup will feature freshmen up through seniors and be a good mix of returnees and newbies. Some of the freshmen coming in have gymnastics backgrounds and definitely will be adding to the team this year.”
That depth will help breed competition within the squad for varsity time.
“They all are working hard and trying to get their routines down, and they want to be in that Top 5 to compete,” said Schall. “Last year we didn’t even have enough to compete five in each event at times. This year, even if you did compete last year, it doesn’t mean you will this year. It’s all about who works the hardest and gets their routines down and is ready for that day. They’re definitely all fighting for it.
“The depth we have also allows the kids to do the events they like and will help us put out a lineup that excels in each event. In the past, we’ve had some kids that had to do an event that maybe they weren’t all that good at or even scared of. Now, we can have some kids specialize in certain events and be that much better at them.
“‘We also don’t have to stress if we’re going to have five on a given night. It definitely gives us hope for the future too, because their is time to improve and the younger ones who don’t know as much can sue this year to learn and come back stronger next year. Keeping up the numbers is a big thing.”
Another big difference this year for Schall is the addition of Morelli — along with freshmen Sara Werner and sophomore Erin Maloney — through a newly created co-op in the sport with DuBois Central Catholic. Morelli and Werner could both see varsity action this season, while Maloney is dealing with an injury.
“They have been trying (for co-op) with Central for years and years,” said Schall. “I think some of Central girls were interested again and asked about it, and it got pushed through last minute. It’s been working well, and the three girls we got (from DCC) this year are very talented kids.”
Schall will again be assisted by Jeannine Anthony and Dr. Lara Allman.
DuBois opens its season Wednesday at home against Ridgway.
ROSTER
Seniors: Amanda August, Perrin Chappel, Heather Gilga. Juniors: Madisyn Ashenfelter, Krista Harper, Shana VanSteenberg. Sophomores: Morgan Allman, Antonia Fenice, Helena Kline, Erin Maloney, Emily Nissel, Kaden VanSteenberg. Freshmen: Kallysta Castro, Mia Collins, Zoie Enseki, M]adee Finalle, Emily Larsen, Savannah Morelli, Jaidyn Murray, Allivia Pierce, Sara Werner.
