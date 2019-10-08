BROCKWAY — The DuBois and Brockway boys soccer teams battled it out for 80 minutes in a physical, hard-fought contest Monday, and it was the visiting Beavers who spoiled the Rovers’ Senior Night with a 3-2 victory at Frank Varischetti Field.
The game was a tale of two halves scoring-wise in what was otherwise a pretty even matchup that came down to the final 10 minutes. DuBois scored twice late in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the break, only to see Brockway pull even with 18:30 remaining.
In the end, it was one of DuBois’ seniors — Nolan Bussell — who scored the game winner when he fired a hard shot from 24 yards out that found the back of the net. His goal moved DuBois (8-7) over the .500 mark for the first time this season.
Brockway battled until the final whistle in a game that unfortunately may be remembered more for a late clash between Bussell and Bash than how closely contested it was for 80 minutes.
Both players were yellow carded for the incident with 1:19 to play — during which Bussell was called for a hard challenge on Bash before the Rover shoved the Beaver. The incident came just moments after Bussell went down from another hard challenge from a Brockway player.
Bussell hit the turf after the incident and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. It was hard to tell if Bussell was hurt in the incident with Bash or the preceding challenge.
The ending certainly took away from what was otherwise a good game in which both teams finished with 12 shots. DuBois keeper Cullen McAllister made seven saves in recording the win, while Rover Lewis Painter had six saves in defeat.
“The kids played well and played hard,” said DuBois coach Matt Erickson. “That’s probably the most energy I’ve seen out of them on the field in a while. We’ve come through a couple tough games over the past week — a loss to Altoona and then turn around and win at 3-2 at Bradford Saturday. Then to be able to come here and beat Brockway, it’s a good win for us.
“All the kids know each other, and we’re very comparable teams most years. They have a lot of good players on the field, and we’ve got some goos players on the field. Any time you get two teams that are that comparable and the game is that close, it’s going to be physical.”
Shots came at a premium in the contest, but both sides had their scoring chances in the opening 20 minutes. However, both keepers did their parts to keep the opponent off the scoreboard.
Bussell had a shot sail just high in the second minute, while McAllister stopped a long shot by Marcus Bennett in the 10th minute. McAllister made another nice save on a header attempt off a corner kick in the 13th minute, punching the ball over the crossbar.
It was then Painter’s turn on the other end, as he stopped a long-range shot from Bussell in the 17th minute before making a diving save on a Nick Graeca shot just past the 19-minute mark, then watched as a rebound attempt was off the mark.
DuBois then survived a Brockway flurry just past the midway point of the half. McAllister stopped a direct kick off the foot of Bennett, then hurried to the right post to deny a rebound shot by Bash. The ball deflected to a Rover, but that third shot attempt sailed over top the net.
The Beavers regained the momentum in the final 10 minutes, with Bussell coming up empty on a pair of shots — one that was stopped by Painter and the other that was drilled just wide of the right post.
DuBois finally struck less than a minute after that Bussell near miss when Ty Montowski made a nice run into the Brockway box. The Rovers were initially able to fend off Montowski’s run, but the ball eventually found its way to Graeca, who buried a shot to put the Beavers up 1-0 with 6:58 left in the half.
Montowski scored just over four minutes later, slamming home a rebound after Graeca had a shot turned away from Painter, to make it a 2-0 game at the half.
Brockway regained control after the break and cut its deficit in half just 5:18 in when Eric Young scored on a direct kick from outside the box on the right side. He bent a shot to the far top-corner, over the arms of a leaping McAllister.
The DuBois keeper then made a diving save in the 52nd minute on a shot by Bennett before stopping another direct kick opportunity for Young.
Bussell nearly made it 3-1 just over a minute later, but Painter came up with a save.
Brockway pulled even with 18:30 to play when it scored off another set piece. Once again it was a direct kick by Young from outside the top of the box. But, it wasn’t Young who scored, as teammate Dylan Antonuccio rose up and headed in the the kick at the near post to make it a 2-2 game.
Both sides had a chance or two at taking the lead before Bussell’s late score gave DuBois the win.
“It’s always going to be that type of game when DuBois and Brockway play,” said Rovers coach Andy Daugherty. “Taking that 2-0 deficit into the locker room, I told the guys that is the most dangerous lead in soccer.
“The next goal is usually the momentum shifter, and we had momentum going our way, but they made a couple more plays than we did and scored one late on us.”
Brockway seniors Nathan Bennett and Linkin Nichols were honored following the game.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday.
DuBois travels to West Shamokin, while Brockway plays at Punxsutawney.