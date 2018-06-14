DuBOIS — Punxsutawney Post 62 scored 13 runs in the final three innings to secure a 13-2 win over DuBois in a Jefferson County Legion contest at Showers Field Wednesday.
DuBois took advantage of defensive mistakes by Punxsutawney to score the game’s first runs in the home half of the second inning.
After Jordan Frano led off the inning with a single, DuBois starting pitcher Thomas Grecco reached on an a throwing error to by the second baseman to put two runners on with nobody out.
Later in the inning, Alex Pasternak reached on a hit by pitch to load the bases with one away.
Justin Swauger followed by hitting a ground ball to second, as Punxsy looked to turn a 4-6-3 double play.
Pasternak was forced out at second on the play, but Swauger hustled down the line to beat out the throw allowing Frano to score the games first run.
The throw from shortstop Seth Dunkle sailed over the head of first baseman Tanner LaBenne on the play, allowing Grecco to come in to score the second run of the inning.
On the mound, Grecco got off to a solid start, maintaining DuBois’ 2-0 lead into the fifth inning by surrendering just one hit and a pair of walks through four innings on the mound.
The Punxsutawney offense took advantage of DuBois’ mistakes in the fifth inning and delivered timely hits to take their first lead of the contest.
Punxsutawney starting pitcher Isaac Stouffer led the inning off by reaching on an error.
Stouffer kept Punxsy in the game by allowing just one hit in innings three through five to finish the game with two hits allowed and one unearned run surrendered to secure the win on the mound.
After a strikeout, Dane Lyle walked and Tyler Park drove a single to left field, scoring Stouffer to cut the deficit to one.
Alec Greenblatt followed by reaching on a bunt single down the third base line, but after Grecco struck out the following batter DuBois looked to escape the inning with just one run surrendered.
Logan Johnston worked a full count on the next at-bat with the bases loaded and two outs, as the third baseman drove a two-RBI single to right field to give Punxsy their first lead of the game at 3-2.
Punxsutawney followed up their three runs in the fifth with a six-run sixth inning against DuBois relief pitcher Anthony Kness to break the game open.
Aaron Park and Stouffer both reached on errors to get the inning started, followed by a RBI single by Cole LaBenne.
Lyle was then hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out in the inning.
Park then delivered his second hit of the game, a two-RBI double to right center field to stretch Punxsy’s lead to 6-2.
Punxsutawney added three more runs in the inning on a RBI groundout by Greenblatt, a RBI single by Dunkle and a double to left center by Johnston as Post 62 took a 9-2 lead into the seventh inning.
In the seventh, Stouffer and Lyle reached on an error and a walk, both would later come in to score their third run of the game in the inning.
Park delivered his third RBI hit of the contest, a single through the left side, as he finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with four runs driven in and three runs scored.
The final run of the inning was scored on a single to left by Johnston, who finished the game with four RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.