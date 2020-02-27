HYDE — Caden Beldin hit a three-pointer with 5.6 seconds left to give third seeded Cameron County a 47-46 victory over Clarion-Limestone in the semifinals of the District 9 playoffs on Wednesday evening at Clearfield High School.
The Red Raiders trailed by five at 46-41 with following a Jordan Hesdon short jumper. A pair of C-L turnovers allowed Cameron County to get a jumper and a foul shot on successive possessions to cut the lead to 46-44 with 25 seconds remaining. A third turnover gave the ball back to the Red Raiders with 13 seconds left. Following a timeout, Beldin hit his shot and the Lions called a timeout. But on the ensuing possession the Lions once again lost the ball and the Red Raiders were able to gather it in as time expired.
Dino Brown scored a game-high 20 points while Hayden Brown scored 14 points with nine rebounds and Beldin added 10.
In the first quarter after C-L jumped to a 6-1 lead, Cameron County battled back to take a 9-8 lead with 1:52 to play, which turned out to be their last lead until that final shot. C-L closed the quarter on a 6-0 run for a 14-9 lead after one.
Each team would score nine points in the second quarter allowing the Lions to maintain a five-point cushion of 23-18 at halftime.
A 7-2 run by the Lions to start the third pushed their lead to 10 at 30-20 with with 6:20 to play. The Red Raiders would answer with a 9-0 run of their own to close to within one at 30-29 with 4:22 to play. Deas scored five points with Braden Rankin adding a layup to push the lead back to eight at 37-29 with 1:19 to play.
Dino Brown hit a three and Hayden Brown added a put back as time expired in the third to cut the lead to 37-34 after three.
Cameron County closed the gap to one once again at 39-38 with 5:17 to play. A 7-3 C-L run again pushed their lead to five at 46-41 with 1:56 to play leading up to the final sequence.
Hayden Callen scored 16 points with nine rebounds for C-L while Deion Deas added 15 points. Jordan Hesdon added six.
Cameron County will take on Elk County Catholic in the D-9 championship game while C-L will face A-C Valley for the consolation game. All four teams will qualify for the PIAA state playoffs.