DuBOIS — Fifth-seeded Hallstrom-Clark got off to a fast start Monday night against fourth-seeded LCPS in their DuBois Little League playoff semifinal game before Mother Nature ended play one batter into the bottom of the first.
The game was picked up from that point Tuesday night with Hallstrom-Clark holding a 2-0 lead. Instead of having some momentum had the game continued Monday, Hallstrom-Clark had to play from behind from the get-go Tuesday as LCPS promptly scored four runs on the restart.
It was all LCPS (5-8) from there as the top seed scored nine unanswered runs on its way to a 9-2 victory the semifinals against Lowe’s.
The top half of the LCPS lineup fueled the victory as Mason Dinkfelt, Brayden Zatsick, Seth Wilmoth, Ben Yale and Caleb Daugherty combined to go 12-for-18 with six extra-base hits, six RBIs and seven runs scored.
Daugherty led the attack, going 3-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs, while Dinkfelt was 3-for-4 with two doubles. The other three each had two hits, with Yale adding a double and two RBIs and Wilmoth a triple.
Hallstrom-Clark (2-11) grabbed the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the first Monday night, as the visitors capitalized on a pair of LCPS errors.
Michael Stainbrook led off the game with a single and wound up at third after the ball got past the outfielder. Ryan Wildnauer was then hit by a pitch before Hunter Ho scored Stainbrook on a fielder’s choice that resulted in the second out. Chase Kear then reached on an error that allowed Ho to score to make it 2-0.
A severe thunderstorm then hit the area with Dinkfelt sporting a 1-1 count to open the bottom half.
When action resumed Tueaday, Dinkfelt grounded out, but the next four batters all got hits against Stainbrook, who started on the mound.
Zatsick and Wilmoth got things started with back-to-back singles before Yale plated Zatsick with a single of his own. Daugherty then launched a long 3-run homer in the trees in left-center to put his team up 4-2.
It was all LCPS from there as Zatsick shut down the Hallstrom-Clark order, which mustered just three hits over the final five innings. Keagan Kematick reached on infield single to lead off the third, Kear had a single in the fourth and Walker Thomas a double off reliever Wilmoth in the sixth.
Zatsick got the win, allowing the two unearned runs on three hits in five innings of work. He struck out four and walked two. Wilmoth allowed the one hit while striking out two in the sixth.
With Zatsick holding Hallstrom-Clark in check, LCPS added a run to its lead in the third before all but putting the game away with a 4-run bottom of the fifth.
Wilmoth led off the third with a triple and scored when Ben Yale reached on an error.
Stainbrook worked out of trouble in the fourth when Dinkfelt doubled and Zatsick singled with two outs, but the righty was as fortunate in the fifth.
Yale and Daugherty led off the fifth with back-to-back doubles, with Daugherty picking up the RBI. He advanced to third on a throw to plate. Ryan Woodel then reached on an error to plate Daugherty to make it 7-2.
Stainbrook then recorded back-to-back outs, but Landon Schaffer kept the inning going with a double that chased home Harrison Blakely, who had reached on a fielder’s choice. Schaffer later scored the game’s final run on another error.
LCPS 9,
HALLSTROM-CLARK 2
Score by Innings
Hallstrom-Clark 200 000 — 2
LCPS 401 04x — 9
Hallstrom-Clark—2
Michael Stainbrook p 3110, Ryan Wildnauer cf 2000, Walker Thomas ss 3010, Hunter Ho 3b 2101, Chase Kear 1b 2010, Parker Billock c 2000, Xavier Schwenter 2b 1000, Alex Sprankle lf 2000, Trent LaBenne rf 2000, Keagan Kematick eh 2010. Totals: 21-24-1.
LCPS—9
Mason Dinkfelt 3b-c 4030, Brayden Zatsick p-ss 4120, Seth Wilmoth ss-p 4220, Ben Yale c-3b 3222, Caleb Daugherty 1b 3234, Ryan Woodel cf 3001, Harrison Blakely lf 3100, Evan Dixon rf-2b 3000, Landon Schaffer 2b 3111, Jack Shaffer rf 0000. Totals: 30=9-13-8.
Errors: H-C 3, LCPS 2. LOB: H-C 3, LCPS 6. DP: H-C 1, LCPS 1; 2B: Thomas; Dinkfelt 2, Yale, Daugherty. Schaffer. 3B: Wilmoth. HR: Daugherty. CS: Schwenter (by Dinkfelt). HBP: Wildnauer (by Zatsick).
Pitching
H-C: Michael Stainbrook-5 IP, 13 H, 9 T, 7 E, 0 BB. 3 SO.
LCPS: Brayden Zatsick-5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Seth Wilmoth-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB. 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Zatsick. Losing pitcher: Stainbrook.