Events of all types continue to be affected because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and annual Lezzer Lumber Football Classic was the latest sporting event to be canceled, with organizers making that decision on Thursday.
The decision came just a day after the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) decided to cancel all its major events surrounding Memorial Day Weekend — including the Big 33 Football Classic, East West Game, a first-ever PSFCA High School Combine, USA Football 1st Down Clinic, Military Murph Competition and the Big 33 Fan Experience.
One area event that still has hopes of happening is the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase, although a date has yet to be determined after organizers had to postpone the games on its original date of May 17 at Pitt-Bradford.
The Lezzer Lumber Classic was set for its 36th edition later this summer, but Game Director Jim Zauzig sent out an email Thursday evening confirming the cancellation of the All-Star game, which is the final opportunity for area senior football players to represent their schools before going off to college.
The Central Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association (CPFCA), which sponsors the game and elects members from the schools represented in their region, met on Wednesday night to discuss the fate of the game and several other events sponsored by the association during the summer.
“With issues rising about the availability of the actual football field, the recent announcement by the PIAA and the order coming from our Governor’s Office, the CPFCA has announced the cancellation of this year’s Lezzer Lumber All-Star football game,” said the release sent out by Zauzig. “Not only were these factors an issue with the game, but the coaches felt that the safety of our players, coaches, and fans was, foremost, the major factor in this decision.”
The CPFCA did vote to approve the making of game jerseys for all players who had excepted an invitation to play in the game. The jerseys are to be distributed in the summer.
Any sponsorship checks that were already given to players will be returned to the sponsors.
The annual golf outing, which helps raise money to offset expenses from the game, as well as raise scholarship money, has unofficially been set for July 12, pending lifting of the stay at home order by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The 2020 combine, which was to be held at Bald Eagle Area High School, has also been postponed. It is hoped to be able to hold the event at some point this summer.
Further action about both events will be discussed at the May meeting of the CPFCA.
“The coaches felt a strong need to apologize to these players and parents regarding this decision,” Zauzig said in the release. “Hopefully, this pandemic will pass and we can get back to football in the fall and the Lezzer Lumber Classic Football All-Star game next spring.”
The Corporate Cup Showcase is a different style event from the Lezzer Classic and features players in grades 9-12 — something allowed under PIAA rules because interested players go through a three-part tryout process to be selected for the game and also do not directly represent their school or wear any school-issued uniform or apparel.
The showcase, now in its fourth year, pits players from New York and Pennsylvania against each other annually as a way to showcase some of the top talent on the soccer field from both states.
Showcase organizer Kris Linderman sent out an email Thursday saying the event is not canceled and just postponed to June or even July if needed.
“We have dates in both June and July that we can utilize Pitt Bradford,” said Linderman in the email. “A few things have to happen first. The first being of course that things open back up in the coming weeks or months.
“To be totally honest, I envision a scenario where we are able to play the games at some point with just the players and no spectators. But, we will make that decision as the next couple weeks pass, and we have more information.
“We will of course televise the games on our Facebook page so that people can watch it. The most difficult part is the waiting as I’m sure you know.”
The Facebook page that will utilized to broadcast the games is Mazza the Corporate Cup. To view the games a person would just have to like the page.